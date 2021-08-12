A multimillion-dollar expansion of Buchanan Elementary School is part of the Pierre School District’s American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Requirement, to be submitted to the South Dakota Department of Education by Aug. 20.
The federal government established the $122 billion ARP ESSER fund to help with “immense challenges facing students, educators, staff, schools, and districts in preparing for and responding to COVID-19.”
“Buchanan Elementary, while having an overall similar student population to our two other elementary buildings has significantly less square footage per student,” the plan stated. “With this in mind, it (is) our goal to increase the square footage by increasing the size of the gymnasium, add a separate cafeteria/commons area, and add additional classrooms.”
Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said at Monday’s board meeting that some of the intervention space at Buchanan is “not ideal.”
“Their gym has always been pretty small for a school that size and now with 450 students,” Glodt said. “So we have in our plan to, it certainly wouldn’t fund the entire project, but to put some of these dollars toward that project.”
Just over $3.5 million in ARP ESSER funding is available to the district, and the estimated budget of ARP ESSER funding for the Buchanan expansion is $2,335,179, according to the plan presented on Monday and placed online for public feedback.
Buchanan Principal Ryan Noyes told the Capital Journal that the main focus of the planned addition is expansion of the building’s gymnasium.
“When you look at the other two elementary schools in town, Buchanan’s gym is quite a bit smaller,” Noyes said. “So we’re looking at increasing our gym size, adding a commons area for students to eat, food serving line, those types of things. And then the remaining spaces that we have, we’ll turn those spaces into intervention spaces. So students that need a little extra help with reading or math or with OTPT (occupational therapy/physical therapy), those types of services, they’ll have their own space with this addition.”
Noyes said Buchanan was built in 1964 with renovations done in 1975 and 1987.
“If our students are, if they’re needing a little extra help or they’re maybe lacking in some areas, this is a great way to catch them up and get them on grade level with the kind of the one-on-one focus or one-on-one attention,” Noyes said. “So it’s just important to give them the time they need to build on the skills that they’re lacking.”
Noyes said the district will also look at adding a larger classroom, “in case that were ever to be needed” in the future.
“Kennedy was obviously built just recently, and to build the same size as Buchanan wouldn’t make much sense,” Noyes said. “So they built for the trend, I guess, what our elementary schools were doing in terms of enrollment. And Jefferson has always been a pretty nice size school.”
Noyes said Buchanan probably hovered at around 300 students when it was built, which would give the school a rate of 50 percent growth over time.
“Ideally, we would like it to be larger so that we’re able to use the spaces in a more efficient manner,” Noyes said.
The Pierre School District kicks off the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 19.
