Child protection advocates are worried that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a spike in child-abuse cases in South Dakota and that the abuse of children was more severe than in the past.
They are also concerned that the pandemic led to an increase in child-on-child abuse that was more rare prior to the arrival of the coronavirus.
Recent statistics are unlikely to tell the whole story of how child abuse changed during the pandemic, and in fact may obscure what experts are almost certain was a rise in abuse cases. The fact that some cases went unreported during the pandemic may have inadvertently allowed some child abuse to continue unabated.
In 2020, children spent much less time with their teachers, doctors, dentists or social workers who are “mandatory reporters” required by law to report suspected abuse. That shift likely led to a reduction in reported cases, so some abuse cases that otherwise would have been reported and acted upon were missed by the system.
Meanwhile, many families in South Dakota experienced emotional stress and financial hardship that are often associated with an increase in childhood trauma and abuse.
More children in South Dakota were left home alone during the pandemic, providing a potential environment for child-on-child abuse among families, said Carrie Sanderson, director of the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment at the University of South Dakota.
For example, essential employees who had to work during the pandemic likely had to leave children home alone at a younger age or more often than normal because schools and daycares were closed.
“You put a family in crisis or on the verge of being in crisis and you add COVID-19 on top of it, that stress is going to put that family over the top,” Sanderson said. “If you have a child who is stressed, not of age to be at home, and acting out, it makes sense that there would be more child-on-child harm and sexual abuse.”
Reports that were made showed an increase in the proportion of extreme injuries and more instances of child-on-child abuse, said Sanderson.
“When you reduce exposure to the people who are knowledgeable and feel empowered to report, you reduce the number of eyes on our kiddos who can help get them to safety,” Sanderson said. “Because the number of reports stayed about static, that should be extremely concerning to people. You’d want that number to drop.”
Official reports to child protection agencies across the United States declined by 20% to 70%, mostly attributable to decreased contact with mandatory reporters, according to the CDC.
The South Dakota Department of Social Services reported a decrease of 39 cases between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2020 at this time: 11,625 to 11,586 reports. The biggest drop in reporting coincided when schools closed last year.
The South Dakota Unified Judicial System reported a decrease of 113 civil abuse and neglect filings and a decrease of 227 children involved in those cases between the 2019 and 2020 calendar years, 17.5% and 19.6% percent drops, respectively.
Meanwhile, abuse that occurred during the pandemic may not be disclosed by kids for months or years, and South Dakota agencies that record abuse cases track different populations over different time periods, making it difficult to fully grasp the impact COVID-19 had on children in abusive situations.
Teachers who are critical to flagging abuse or neglect suddenly weren’t seeing kids in person every day when schools shut down last spring, a major concern for educators, said Patti Lake-Torbert, senior coordinator of Student Support Services in the Sioux Falls School District.
During the pandemic, while the number of emergency department visits from child abuse decreased, the percentage of those visits that resulted in hospitalization increased nationwide, according to a CDC study.
The pandemic also meant that some children were exposed to more online screen time. Some studies predict that almost all children who spend time online will be exposed to unwanted sexual advances as some point, Sanderson said.
“You increase the amount of time kids are online shoots up, the amount of exposure to things online increases,” Sanderson said. “The COVID-19 scenario has the potential to exacerbate that.”
Even when school resumed in other areas of the state and children were interacting with one another and teachers again, many children felt the stress of the pandemic.
DSS Secretary Laurie Gill said community members, relatives and friends continued to make reports to the child abuse reporting hotline or to local law enforcement.
“CPS continued to energetically and actively pursue all cases despite the difficulties and risks to themselves of the ongoing pandemic,” Gill said in an email to News Watch.
Experts in the child maltreatment center and from the University of South Dakota created a new graduate certificate at USD that focuses on the effects of trauma throughout life. That first class of the Child and Adult Advocacy Studies program began in January.
A program launched by the maltreatment center and the Social NET Works group in Brookings, called Resilient Communities: South Dakota, aims to build a coalition of child advocates in communities to prepare people on how to respond to childhood maltreatment and to understand the impact abuse has across someone’s life.
Concerns about child abuse or neglect can be reported to South Dakota’s centralized child abuse report line at 1-877-244-0864 or to local law enforcement
