The City of Pierre tentatively plans to keep an extra $1 million in street projects funding added to the 2021 budget available for 2022.
“It was kind of driven by a couple of large projects that were needed,” City Finance Officer Twila Hight said. “The Highland project for ‘21 is what’s being funded out of that additional fund and so knowing that we had a large project and then some other smaller projects that we could do in addition to our normal streets program, that kind of was the justification for pushing that into the ‘21 budget and in ‘22 what they’re planning for is possibly the Northstar (Avenue) that’s taking all the traffic from the detour.”
Hight said the city’s second-penny sales tax, which she said rose significantly from 2020 to 2021, is the source of the extra street funding. Pierre’s first-penny sales tax goes to the city’s General Fund, while the second penny goes to the Capital Improvement Fund.
“It has been very healthy over the last couple of years,” Hight said about the tax. “We’ve typically always had an increase from year-to-year in sales tax just generally, not related to anything specific. But in the last couple of years we’ve seen a little more significant increases and for this year particularly, in 2021, we are up 12 percent over last year. Usually we’re in that, I’d say, 1 to 3 percent range from one year to the next as far as increases, but not since I’ve been with the city have we seen anything in the double digits.”
Beyond the street project funding, Hight said budget talks have been relatively mundane for 2022.
“It’s more of just kind of a normal year,” Hight said. “We did put in, in the ‘21 budget, additional money for street improvements and we did keep that in the ‘22 budget, so that continues to remain at an elevated level from what it had been in the past. And I’d say for other utility projects, you know, we didn’t do water main replacement in ‘20 because of COVID, but our resources really don’t allow us to do like a two-year program in one year, so it’s more of just a normal getting back in and scheduling. We try to schedule as much as we probably can in a season and so it would just be a normal water main replacement season for ‘22 as well as ‘21 was that same way.”
Ongoing construction funding for the city’s larger projects is still accounted for in the planned budget as well, namely, the new water treatment plant, the new outdoor pool and wastewater plant improvements.
City communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the extra $1 million for street projects is only proposed as of late August and thus any discussions of projects still to come are in the preliminary stage.
“Once the money is approved, staff will start working on estimates to determine how far the dollars can stretch,” Bohnenkamp wrote in a Thursday email. “With that said, initial discussions are leaning toward expansion of our rebuilding and resurfacing programs.”
The City of Pierre’s fiscal year runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. The municipal budget must be approved by Sept. 30 for the following year.
