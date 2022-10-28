A Pierre filmmaker is bringing Hollywood to his hometown, but needs a little “extra” help.
Luke Schuetzle is looking for paid extras and props from Nov. 5-13 for his current film, “Battle Kursk.”
The director of the full-length feature movie, Schuetzle will spend about a week filming in Pierre and Fort Pierre and needs people to play soldiers and refugees. He’s also looking for folks willing to ride their horses for the calvary.
“I need primarily younger or middle aged males who could play soldiers,” Schuetzle said on Thursday. “They wouldn’t have to be available every day. I’m also looking for females who can play soldiers and anyone who might be able to ride a horse.”
The production is in need of Old West freight wagons and Ford Model AA trucks.
Set in World War II, the movie follows a platoon of Soviet Ukrainian soldiers tasked with defending a train bridge from the Germans.
Based on actual events, the film will star Dolph Lundgren, a Swedish actor, filmmaker and martial artist whose breakthrough came in 1985, when he starred in “Rocky IV” as the imposing Soviet boxer Ivan Drago.
Lundgren will star alongside Robert Patrick, an American actor known for portraying villains who gained fame for his role as the antagonist in 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
A 2005 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, Schuetzle received a degree in history from South Dakota State University in 2009.
“People always asked me ‘what will you do (with a degree in history)?’” he said.
His response — “I think I’m gonna make movies.”
Schuetzle, who wrote the script for “Battle Kursk,” got into filmmaking while in college and has done it professionally for 15 years. He specializes in historical feature films focusing on World wars I and II and the Old West. One of his works through Schuetzle Company Productions called “War Pigs” starred Academy Award nominee Mickey Rourke.
Schuetzle has always wanted to make a film in Pierre, where he lives with his wife, Trinity, and operates a costume and equipment business for the film industry.
He wants to share South Dakota with movie producers.
“I would like to show our state’s quality of life,” Schuetzle said. “I finally got somebody to bite. So I really want to showcase (South Dakota) to the best of my ability.”
Trinity Schuetzle encourages people to apply for the extra parts because it’s a fun, unique experience, they get paid and get their names in the movie credits. The pay-rate has not been set, but she estimated around $100 a day.
“It depends on our budget,” she said.
So far, about 60 people have inquired.
“I think we’ll find enough who are interested,” Trinity said.
Filming will take place in downtown Pierre, up on the hills past Fourth and Fifth streets and on the western outskirts of town. In Fort Pierre, filming will take place at the Verendrye Museum named for French brothers Louis and Chevalier Verendrye who explored the upper reaches of the Missouri River.
Filming of the cold, snowy environments will take place in Minnesota.
“Battle Kursk” is expected to premiere in July or August.
“Typically, they (Luke Schuetzle’s films) are always released via streaming services like Amazon Prime, iTunes and DVDs get released at Walmart,” Trinity said.
If interested in playing the role of an extra, go to the Pierre, SD, Movie Extras Facebook page and leave a message.
