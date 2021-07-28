Triple-digit heat touched the Pierre area in the middle of this week and though central South Dakota could soon see some relief from high temperatures, it looks as though the precipitation necessary to reverse local drought conditions is farther away.
“There are some chances coming up for precipitation and it does look like a fairly decent opportunity Thursday night into Friday, but as far as large-scale, widespread, across-the-board precipitation for everyone, there’s nothing overly significant on the horizon, at least in the next seven days,” Meteorologist Kelly Serr of the Aberdeen National Weather Service station told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
Pierre reached 108 degrees Tuesday with heat conditions expect to carry over into Wednesday, but Serr said area temperatures should cool off heading into the weekend.
“The good news is it does look like we get into a more average type of pattern where we see temperatures cooling off this weekend and as we head into early next week, so that’s a good sign,” Serr said. “But again, to completely relieve the drought that’s over the area, it’s going to take a lot of precipitation and a lot cooler days.”
All of Hughes County is in “severe” drought as of July 20, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. About 15 percent of the county is in “extreme” drought, mostly in the southeastern portion of the county belonging to the Crow Creek reservation. Last month was also Hughes County’s driest June over the past 127 years, as precipitation levels were 2.51 inches below normal levels. These conditions led the Hughes County Commission to declare a drought disaster on July 19.
Meanwhile, just over 51 percent of Stanley County is in “extreme” drought as of July 20, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with the rest in “severe” drought.
Terry Ness, a founding board member of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, has been his own boss for 45 years. He told the Capital Journal that this year’s drought has been as bad as any he’s experienced before on his property 10 miles east of Pierre.
“It’s just part of living in central South Dakota,” Ness said. “It’s going to happen more often than you would like it to happen. Just part of life.”
Ness’ corn and sunflower crops are “hanging in there,” he said, but much longer without rain and he knows they will be badly affected. Ness’ 300 ewes have summered south of Murdo for the past few years, a necessity this year because of the condition of Ness’ pastures.
“They’ve actually had pretty good rain down there and everything’s fine down there,” Ness said. “I’m glad I don’t have them at home because I’d have to be feeding them because there’s just almost nothing in the pastures.”
Ness’ hay crops have not fared well this year, either. Ness said he’ll normally grow a few hundred bales of alfalfa in an average year. This year, he got five.
A saving grace is that Ness can cut some of his acres registered with the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program, a program under which farmers are paid to exempt “environmentally sensitive” land from agricultural production. He also has hay leftover from 2020.
“South Dakotans are really tough,” Ness said. “We’re just tough people because we have a continental climate in the center of the continent. We have extreme cold, we can have extreme wet, we can have extreme dry and extreme hot. The people that survive are just tough. That’s part of the character of South Dakotans, South Dakota farmers and ranchers. We don’t necessarily complain so much, we just figure out a way to get through it.”
The South Dakota Department of Natural Resources did not respond to a request for comment by publication time Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.