Kimberly Rich didn’t show up in state court in Pierre on Tuesday, like she had told court officials she would, to face a raft of drug and burglary charges that could mean a lot of prison time.
But the Belle Fourche rancher and gas well owner and pilot to whom Judge John Brown this spring assigned custody of Rich, did show up in court for a time Tuesday morning.
Rich was due back for another hearing on mostly drug-related charges from an arrest last summer in Pierre and from a incident this spring in Pierre. Because she has a long criminal history including stretches in the state prison for drug-related crimes, usually methamphetamine-related, Rich was facing more than 100 years in theoretical sentences, Judge Brown told her this spring.
Clark Blake, a well-known business owner with a ranch and farm near Belle Fourche north of the Black Hills, told Judge Brown he knew Rich and her family and would put her to work in his bar/cafe and around his ranch.
Brown, who is from the northwest part of the state, said he knew Blake and ordered Rich into his custody this spring.
Earlier this summer, Blake brought Rich back the 250 miles to court in Pierre to new Judge Bridget Mayer; Brown retired in June.
Mayer had heard reports that Rich was serving alcohol in the bar/cafe and warned her not to do it because it violated her bond conditions.
An Aug. 20 court date for Rich had been set in early summer.
But on Aug. 6, Rich was arrested near Belle Fourche in Butte County, found to have been using meth and apparently someone’s vehicle without their permission, according to court officials there.
She was booked on the charges and paid a $750 bond and was released.
When Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond found out about the Butte County charges, she asked Judge Mayer to issue an arrest warrant immediately, which Mayer did.
Rich told court officials in Pierre she would show up Aug. 20.
But on Tuesday, Aug. 20, although name was on the docket for court appearances, Rich did not appear in Pierre.
Her attorney Tara Adamski was in court.
Blake showed up but did not address the court.
Hammond asked Mayer to again issue a warrant for Rich’s arrest and Mayer so ordered.
