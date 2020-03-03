Ryan Lappegard, the Sioux Falls man who last month faced up to 25 years in prison for stealing a Pierre pickup truck, was sentenced Tuesday to probation and paying some costs of his crime in a deal with the prosecutor.
State Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer sentenced Lappegard on March 3 in light of a plea agreement between his attorney, Dave Siebrasse, and Roxanne Hammond, Hughes County state’s attorney.
Lappegard, who pleaded not guilty last month of tougher charges in the case, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge on Tuesday.
It was an illustration of how quite a bit of evidence in a criminal case isn’t always enough to risk a jury trial.
Hammond told the court that on Aug. 24, 2019, a pickup truck valued at about $10,000 was parked at Graham Tire in Pierre, with the keys in it. Surveillance video at the site showed two men get into the truck and drive away. The video appeared to show Lappegard, who was a top high school wrestler and is perhaps recognizable from a distance, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with a body-builder’s build and tattoos.
The truck was found days later parked in Turner County, a few miles southeast of Sioux Falls, only a mile or so from where Lappegard’s own car was located.
Evidence inside the truck cab, from swabs and such, included Lappegard’s DNA and DNA from another man, Hammond said.
Lappegard had a not insignificant criminal history and had spent a stretch in the state prison for drug crimes a few years ago.
But he had a case of sorts himself in this theft and wasn’t willing to plead guilty, it appears. His DNA, of course, didn’t prove he stole the pickup truck. And the security video wasn’t absolute proof of theft, perhaps.
Only last month, Lappegard pleaded not guilty to felony theft charge in the pickup. The Class 4 felony grand theft charge normally would carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But because Lappegard had a record of five previous felony convictions in three South Dakota counties from 2010-2018, Hammond had filed a “Part II” information, charging him with being a habitual offender. That would enhance his possible sentence for the pickup theft to as much as 25 years in prison, Mayer told Lappegard on Feb. 18 in Pierre.
On Tuesday, March 3, in a plea agreement with Hammond, Lappegard pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of truck theft, which has a maximum penalty of a year in jail.
Lappegard’s attorney Siebrasse, said his client meant his no-contest plea and meant it to not be considered a guilty plea. But Lappegard wasn’t going to argue his case and wanted the matter settled so he could get to work, Siebrasse said.
Judge Mayer asked Lappegard if he wanted to wait the 48 hours afforded him after entering his plea before he’s sentenced.
No, Lappegard said: “I’d like to take care of it today, your Honor.”
His father was with him in the courtroom and had paid his $5,000 bond last month which got him out of the Hughes County Jail, Lappegard said.
Siebrasse said Lappegard was set to begin working for his father at a iron company in Sioux Falls that builds and maintains water towers.
Lappegard is living at a Christian facility in Sioux Falls that provides programs to help men in trouble get their lives in order, and he is doing well, Siebrasse said.
In pleading no contest to the misdemeanor theft charge, Lappegard wasn’t admitting he had done the stealing. He submitted a letter to the judge that included language about why he wasn’t necessarily guilty and why he was pleading “nolo contendere,” not pleading guilty. The English for what he was pleading is “I do not wish to contend” the charge.
Despite Lappegard’s criminal record and the evidence in this case, it wasn’t such a sure deal that a jury would convict him of stealing the pickup truck, Hammond said.
As part of the deal, Lappegard agreed to pay the $237 tow charge to get the pickup truck back to Pierre and to pay other court costs.
Mayer sentenced him to serve a year in jail, with 318 days suspended and credit for 47 days he sat in the Hughes County Jail under a $10,000 cash bond he couldn’t pay. Last month at the arraignment, Mayer agreed to reduce it to $5,000 cash or bond and Lappegard’s father bailed him out of jail.
Lappegard asked that the $5,000 bond be returned to his father, saying “It’s his money.” Lappegard promised he would reimburse the county in monthly payments.
But Mayer told him the county’s policy is to spend such bond money on costs of a defendant’s case, such as attorneys fees, standard court costs and, say, a long truck tow.
Judge Mayer told Lappegard she expected him to reimburse his father on his own, and to stay employed and sober and out of trouble.
“You’re lucky your dad is here,” Mayer told Lappegard. “A lot of people (in court) have nobody here. He’s gone through a lot for you.”
