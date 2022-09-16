The western fringe of the world’s largest carbon dioxide pipeline will stop about 30 miles from Pierre.

The pipeline proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit) will attach to the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant in Onida — one of seven South Dakota ethanol plants that have entered into long-term contracts with Summit. The massive “carbon capture and sequestration” will resemble an underground interstate, stretching east, from Iowa and Minnesota, westward through much of Nebraska and the Dakotas.

