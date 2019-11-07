Faith Matters

This year I am the president of the Pierre/Ft. Pierre Ministerial Association. And for those of you who do not know, this association does tons of ministry in our community.
Some of the things we do are: nursing home worship (Sundays and mid-week), radio devotions (daily), daily prayer at the legislature during the legislative session, Pierre City Commission prayer, volunteer Hughes County jail chaplain ministry (especially to the youth), Oahe Chapel worship, and a yearly-Community Wide Youth All-Nighter event.
We also have many members who are chaplains for the various organizations around town, and members who volunteer on some of the non-profit boards, too. This ministerial is very active and involved in our community.
Our ministerial association usually meets monthly (September through May), with a summer picnic gathering in August. Each meeting is hosted by one of the organizations the ministerial volunteers at, or at one of our member churches. We meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. If you are interested in presenting an event or just meeting with the ministerial, let your pastor know or contact me at First Baptist Church 224-2030 and I will help out with your request.
For those pastors who are new to town, or to the area, please contact me for information about our next ministerial meeting. One aspect of the ministerial association is how we support each other’s ministries. Most meetings we are promoting ministry events at our churches, so folks in the neighborhood know what’s happening. Each year we have some turnover with pastors in our local churches, consequently new pastors are being introduced every year at one of our meetings (almost always at the September meeting).
Another great thing about our ministerial is that we support each other not just in ministry but as people, too. That is what our summer picnic is about — a place to just visit and get to know each other and our families.
The Pierre/Fort Pierre Ministerial Association is an ecumenical group. We recognize the Trinitarian nature of our God (in the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit), and that while each churches theology and the expression of our faith traditions may differ, we can agree on the most important aspects of our faith — that Jesus died for our sins, rose to new life, and offers salvation to those who believe.
Ministerial has been a place of learning; where other pastors have mentored me about leadership, or how to work together with other faith traditions to build a worship service, or how to minister to those in the nursing homes.
This group has taught me that I am part of a larger ministry to the community, not just my church.
Please join us this Sunday if you are interested in seeing what a member of the ministerial does.
