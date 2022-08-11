Back-to-school prayer

Pierre churches coming together for a back-to-school prayer event in 2021. This year's event is on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the T.F. Riggs auditorium.

 Kristin Wileman Sheldon

With the onset of a new school year only days away, members of Pierre’s faith community will gather to pray in the T.F. Riggs Auditorium on Sunday at 6 p.m. During the one-hour event, pastors from eight local churches will pray for students and teachers preparing to re-enter classrooms this fall.

New Life Church’s worship team will lead attendees in congregational music.

