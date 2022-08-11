With the onset of a new school year only days away, members of Pierre’s faith community will gather to pray in the T.F. Riggs Auditorium on Sunday at 6 p.m. During the one-hour event, pastors from eight local churches will pray for students and teachers preparing to re-enter classrooms this fall.
New Life Church’s worship team will lead attendees in congregational music.
This year marks the third annual back-to-school prayer night, and local pastors say it is a valuable time to connect as a united faith community.
“The pastors and churches in Pierre believe in prayer and the next generation,” Jake Krahn, lead pastor of New Life Church, said. “We know that each school year presents different challenges and different opportunities, and this annual prayer and worship event is a chance for us to unite and bring our teachers and students to the Lord in prayer.”
Craig Wexler, senior pastor of Lutheran Memorial Church, agreed.
“In today’s world, families are pulled in so many directions. This event allows us to re-center our focus and spend time praying for the teachers, administrators, and students in our schools.” Wexler said. “I appreciate the strong ministerial colleagues in Pierre who are willing to come together under different titles for the sake of Christ and our families.”
In addition to prayer and music, local pastors are encouraging attendees and church members to bring food items to help support Governor’s Grocery. This teacher-led backpack meal program provides meals for students experiencing food insecurity in Pierre. High demand needs include granola bars, mac and cheese cups, beef jerky, fruit cups, ramen noodles and individually packaged snacks. All items must be shelf-stable and peanut-free. Monetary donations can be made to Capital Heights Baptist Church.
Participating pastors include Matt Spoden of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Nance Orsbon of First Congregational UCC, Dallas McKinley of River Center Church, Brandon Lewis of The Bridge Church, Russell Jones of First Baptist Church, Rachel Byrum of Oahe Presbyterian Church, Tori Troen of New Life Church and Craig Wexler of Lutheran Memorial Church.
