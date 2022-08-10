Baptism
Lead Pastor Chance Sumner, left, lifts Marc Scarborough from the water after a full-immersion baptism in the Missouri River on Sunday.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

It was a cool Sunday afternoon as temperatures hovered in the mid-60s, but the rain stopped just in time for eight people from Community Bible Church to make their way to the Missouri River for the congregation’s annual river baptism.

Senior Pastor Chance Sumner said baptism is an expression of faith for the individual and the church.

River baptism
Community Bible Church attendees make their way into the Missouri River on Sunday with Lead Pastor Chance Sumner for their full-immersion baptism.
Sumner and Scarborough
Lead Pastor Chance Sumner, left, and Marc Scarborough hug in the Missouri River next to Griffin Park during Community Bible Church's annual river baptism on Sunday.

