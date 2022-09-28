With the lion’s share of attention swept up in shortages of everything from baby formula to semiconductors, another widespread shortfall has been overlooked — America is running out of pastors.

In a 2021 report titled “The Aging of America’s Pastors,” Barna Research at Arizona Christian University revealed that more American pastors are over 65 than under 40. It isn’t only Catholic priests who have been declining in the years following World War II. Although the global pandemic may have exacerbated things, a general decline seems to have been ongoing long before, both in “mainline” churches and beyond.

