With the lion’s share of attention swept up in shortages of everything from baby formula to semiconductors, another widespread shortfall has been overlooked — America is running out of pastors.
In a 2021 report titled “The Aging of America’s Pastors,” Barna Research at Arizona Christian University revealed that more American pastors are over 65 than under 40. It isn’t only Catholic priests who have been declining in the years following World War II. Although the global pandemic may have exacerbated things, a general decline seems to have been ongoing long before, both in “mainline” churches and beyond.
Branches recognized as mainline include Baptist, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Methodist, Episcopal, and the United Church of Christ. Pastor Rachel Byrum of Oahe Presbyterian Church explained that groups like these often require pastors to have completed seminary or graduate school and achieved a master of divinity degree.
Colloquially called the “M-Div,” the degree is financially, intellectually and sometimes even spiritually expensive. It also costs a lot of time — at least three years. Afterwards, Byrum said, additional requirements include internships, clinical pastoral education (CPE) and even psychological evaluations.
“Being a pastor or reverend or preacher, whatever language you want to use, is different in different churches. There’s different requirements,” she said. “My denomination and, I think, episcopalian denomination are the only two denominations, period, across the board, that require that you take exams.”
Although she didn’t describe the process as quick and painless, Byrum did try to rationalize what are often seen as prohibitively high standards.
“Episcopalians and presbyterians hold a really high, high opinion of education. So, they really want super highly educated people. There’s strengths and weaknesses to that,” she explained. “When you hold it too highly, you can really miss out on some great pastors that can’t afford to get a masters degree and pass the exams.”
She said it would be in the church’s best interest to figure out alternative ways to work with good pastors who can’t afford an expensive education.
“Because, there’s such a shortage of pastors, nationally,” Byrum said. “Lots of different denominations have different requirements and different opinions. People can get frustrated by it, but I think it’s cool because, I don’t know, there’s so many different things that can fit what works for you, you know?”
Byrum was personally fighting a Thursday test deadline as she spoke with the Capital Journal on Tuesday. Although being waist-deep in tedious exams may have colored her perspective, difficult and expensive requirements do little to boost the number of pastors — there may even be situations where they harm the quality.
Emphasizing education without fostering elitism is likely to remain a challenge for years to come. As it says in James 3:1, “My brethren, be not masters, knowing that we shall receive the greater condemnation.” The chapter continues to compare one’s “tongue” to the bits that steer horses and rudders that direct ships. So too, pastors can steer large congregations with only the wisdom of their tongue.
After only a brief stay at Pierre’s Resurrection Lutheran Church, Rev. Matthew Spoden plans to step down and move to Aberdeen. Speaking to the Capital Journal on Tuesday, Spoden made it clear that his decision to take a new position in Aberdeen and the nationwide shortage of pastors were two separate issues.
He wasn’t immediately sure he should weigh in on the pastoral deficit, but offered humble speculation.
“I can speak to pieces of it, I mean, I wouldn’t say I’m an expert. But I’m certainly aware there is a pastor shortage situation,” he said. “I know Pew Research does a lot on church decline. I think church decline probably coincides a little bit with pastor decline.”
Unlike new Catholic priests, which diminished even as the total number of Catholics rose, Spoden speculated that pastor decline might reflect a larger and more general downward trajectory.
“I mean, if there’s less people in the church there will be less people wanting to become leaders of the church,” he said. “It’s just kind of a changing time right now. I think part of why you’re seeing a clergy shortage is the burnout rate being very high.”
Although he couldn’t recall where the statistic came from, Spoden remembered seeing that one in three pastors will quit ministry entirely within their first three years.
“I don’t know if that’s a specific denomination or across United States Christianity, but that’s the statistic that I heard,” he said. “I think part of the solution is for churches just to be very supportive of their pastor. Pastors, oftentimes, need to work far beyond the 40-hours-a-week limit. So, just being mindful of self care and really advocating that your pastor take self care.”
The risk of burnout is well-documented — Spoden was not the first to suggest it as one of the primary drivers behind pastor decline.
“At least in my denomination, the guidelines say that we’re supposed to take two full days off (a week), but most of my colleagues do not do that. There are certain commitments, like funerals, that you simply can’t miss. Other times, there just seems to be so much going on and there’s so much placed upon a pastor’s shoulders that they can’t take that full time off to regroup and rejuvenate,” he said. “When they end up consistently working 50 to 60 hours, that’s really challenging, especially with life-and-death situations, in crisis mode or comforting a grieving family. It’s really draining. It can be very emotionally and spiritually draining. So, I think, if churches are really uplifting their pastors and allowing them space to take care of themselves, I think that’s one possibility for how to combat the burnout rate.”
Still, Spoden admitted that pastoral stressors are not newly emerged, and cannot solely explain the drop in new church recruits. What has changed more recently are not the stresses of the profession, but peoples’ attitude towards it.
“I’m sure part of it is, when the church in the 50s, 60s and 70s had more of that cultural presence and a lot more people were going to church, a lot of the older members in my congregation remember the pastor knocking on their door and asking them to come to church,” he said. “Nowadays, if you do that, people are usually not very settled by having someone come to them, knocking on the door, especially if it’s about religion.”
