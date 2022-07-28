New Life Church

New Life Church's We Love Kids Party in 2021. The 2022 party is on Saturday at Steamboat Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 New Life Church

For many in Pierre, New Life Church’s We Love Kids Party has become a summer staple. With brightly colored inflatables filling Steamboat Park, blow-up hamster balls rolling across the lawn, and kids’ eyes lighting up at the sight of free snow cones, hot dogs and chips, families have made the event a tradition for eight years.

This year, the We Love Kids Party will be held at Steamboat Park on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each elementary school child that attends will receive a free pair of school shoes. The no-cost event, held by New Life Church, will feature inflatables, yard games, crafts, snow cones and lunch. According to New Life’s lead pastor, Rev. Jake Krahn, the church is excited to throw the annual party, and this year, it’s bigger than ever.

