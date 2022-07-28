For many in Pierre, New Life Church’s We Love Kids Party has become a summer staple. With brightly colored inflatables filling Steamboat Park, blow-up hamster balls rolling across the lawn, and kids’ eyes lighting up at the sight of free snow cones, hot dogs and chips, families have made the event a tradition for eight years.
This year, the We Love Kids Party will be held at Steamboat Park on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each elementary school child that attends will receive a free pair of school shoes. The no-cost event, held by New Life Church, will feature inflatables, yard games, crafts, snow cones and lunch. According to New Life’s lead pastor, Rev. Jake Krahn, the church is excited to throw the annual party, and this year, it’s bigger than ever.
“At New Life, we wholeheartedly believe in the next generation,” Krahn said. “The We Love Kids Party is one of the best ways we’ve found to serve our community and meet a real need for families. This year, kids can expect the same level of fun with even more activities for all ages.”
Last year, more than 500 people attended the event in the park, and over 200 pairs of shoes were distributed to elementary school kids. This year, the church has seen increased shoe donations among the congregation and is prepared to give away 634 pairs of new shoes.
Amidst planning for this event, New Life Church is preparing to welcome a new kids pastor, who will start at the church on Aug. 15. Rev. Seth Maxwell is a regionally known children’s evangelist often seen on a unicycle or performing illusions to illustrate messages about God’s love in an understandable and entertaining way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.