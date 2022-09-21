Pastor Jeff Lathrop’s abusive father would shout “Jesus Christ” not in reverence but anger. Alcohol and substance abuse often led Lathrop’s father into angry tirades, culminating in abuse of his spouse and children.

Lathrop has been pastor at First United Methodist Church since July. Rather than holding bitterness in his heart for a difficult past, he feels gratitude.

