Although sadness is tied into Rev. Matthew Spoden’s farewell to Pierre, there’s also gratitude. Inside Resurrection Lutheran Church on a rainy Tuesday afternoon, the pilgrim pastor said his congregation wasn’t merely part of his life but an element of his own being — a people he’d carry with him.
“I have just been so grateful for my time at Resurrection Lutheran. The people have been so loving to me,” he said.
Spoden said his congregation was already doing good ministry — already woven into the moral fabric of the Pierre-area. He said his prayers would be for their good work to continue.
“This is a wonderful church, and I’m so thankful and blessed to have been part of their journey,” he added.
He recalled the parable of the mustard seed as one he revisited in church last Sunday.
“The way I framed it was, ‘just a little bit of faith can enable you to do the impossible.’ I think, at a time when we’re going through transition, the future doesn’t look quite certain, especially when you take into account the changing world around us,” he said. “It can feel a little deflating. My message last week was, ‘if you have a little bit of faith, and you continue to be centered on God, you can do the impossible — do not be afraid to dream’ … God is at work, and we are invited into that work.”
The parable of the mustard seed highlights big things growing from small beginnings. Even the disturbance of Spoden’s transition, then, might be a seed from which entire forests of new growth might spring. Spoden described his own perspective on the parable as “a beginning step towards thinking there is a future.”
“I’m hoping this week will be a way to reflect and celebrate the time we did spend together, and also encourage (the congregation) to know that their next chapter will be a beautiful chapter. There’s been a lot of focus on my leaving, about me going to a different place, starting a new chapter. But Resurrection Lutheran is also moving on, also starting anew,” he said. “They may not be physically changing locations, but they’ll still have plenty of ministry left. God’s calling them to do something, and I don’t know exactly what that is. But, they are called.”
Roger Inman is a Resurrection Lutheran Church council member and a longtime member of its congregation. He’s been around long enough to remember when Spoden was fresh out of seminary and called to Pierre when Resurrection was without a pastor.
“He’s young, enthusiastic, I remember he was like a sponge that wanted to learn everything. He crossed all age groups, I mean, the young kids loved him, us old people loved him and everybody in between,” Inman said. “He really matured in three quick years and turned into a pretty good pastor and person and, I mean, leaving is like a double-edged sword. We’re sad that he’s leaving but we also know that he’s gonna get more experience and he’s advancing his career. We just hate to see him go. We’re really, really gonna miss him.”
Knowing that their pastor was going on to continue growing filled some of Spoden’s congregation with a sense of hope amidst sadness.
“To me, he’s a wonderful human being that chose the path of lighting that spiritual fire in people,” Inman said “But he’s also down to earth. He brings in a lot of youthful stuff for us older people and keeps us young, and that’s good. We enjoyed him just like you would part of your friendship circle.”
