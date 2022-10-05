Spoden
Pastor Matthew Spoden offered a warm smile inside Resurrection Lutheran Church. even as the rain came down outside.

Although sadness is tied into Rev. Matthew Spoden’s farewell to Pierre, there’s also gratitude. Inside Resurrection Lutheran Church on a rainy Tuesday afternoon, the pilgrim pastor said his congregation wasn’t merely part of his life but an element of his own being — a people he’d carry with him.

“I have just been so grateful for my time at Resurrection Lutheran. The people have been so loving to me,” he said.

