Every week, Rev. Sharon Ball wades like Moses into a sea of hundreds of female prisoners. Armed with only a body alarm, pepper spray and a radio, the pilgrimage through locked doors and security checkpoints has become second nature to her.
There was a time when Ball would have recoiled at the prospect. She once saw convicts the way most of us do — with judgment and hostility. That perspective shattered on Ball’s 25th year of marriage, when her husband was sent to prison after confessing to a crime. Six months later, Ball’s son was also arrested and sent to prison — he was only 19.
“I learned overnight that it is very easy to get off the path,” Ball said. “My life changed overnight. Hopefully, people don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that — my life changed overnight.”
It all happened in a small Oklahoma community, one Ball remembered as the “buckle in the bible belt.” Though small, the area boasted at least 35 different churches, many of which Ball attended. Everyone knew everyone. The tightly-knit, devout community of upstanding citizens were taken aback by Ball’s sudden turn of fate.
“They didn’t know what to do with me,” Ball recalled on Aug. 30.
They were the same words she used eight months ago, in a January interview with the Capital Journal. Back then, she added, “It was almost like people would choose to walk on the other side of the street when they saw me coming.”
Moved by the experience, Ball devoted her life to the very people society doesn’t know what to do with. Rather than walking the opposite street, she decided to walk beside them.
Ball has pastored at South Dakota Women’s Prison through the Church of Hope for almost a year now. Every Saturday night, she conducts a worship service amongst more than 300 overcrowded prisoners in a facility known for staffing shortages.
Ball doesn’t take assurance from her pepper spray or radio. Though she has been trained how to react in a riot, Ball said she takes the greatest comfort from the female inmates around her. She suspects many of them would come to her aid in a crisis.
Ball saw bright futures in some of them. In at least one, Ball saw “tremendous potential.” Although rare, exceptional people still emerge from South Dakota’s only all-female prison.
You won’t catch Ball calling them “prisoners,” though. She referred to them, instead, only as “the women,” regardless of their prospects or involvement. For Ball, the facility’s inmates are human beings with names, not numbers on a jumpsuit.
“If only there were evil people somewhere committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us.” Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn once wrote. “But the line between good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?”
The paradox is one Ball confronts regularly.
“Even within the prison system, some inmates look on other inmates with disdain, and with disgust, and with distaste. Even there, some crimes are more tolerable than others (but) the bottom line in the Christian tradition is that we are all sinners, saved by God’s grace,” she said. “It’s a battle I fight daily.”
Some of the women Ball works with are eager to read bible passages, memorize lines of scripture and take steps to change their life’s trajectory. Others have been sent to prison six or seven times and regularly spend time in solitary confinement — “the hole.”
Not everyone at the prison asks for Ball’s help, and assistance is a difficult thing to offer to the unwilling. Ball admitted she doesn’t always know what to do in those situations.
“It’s a struggle knowing how to respond, because in my heart…” Ball stopped, pausing to consider her next words. “But for the grace of God, there go I.”
Ball admitted that she can’t reach everyone.
“The ones who are in continual trouble and frequently go to the hole, they don’t come around as much,” she said sadly.
Even the most hardened inmates, Ball reflected, didn’t arise from nothing. She said that “generational addictions are rampant” in central South Dakota where, more often than one might suspect, children grow into alcoholism and drug use as though adopting an inheritance.
Still, Ball was reluctant to offer a single factor underlying all criminality at the women’s prison, simply stating, “That’s not for me to say.” After a moment of contemplation, Ball granted that addiction and poverty were the closest common denominators that she could offer. Children, after all, learn from the behavior they see every day.
“When there hasn’t been any other model a person has trouble viewing what their options are,” Ball explained.
Lessons on coping with what Ball called “life-hurts” are most often colored by role models. When mentors turn to drugs or alcohol, Ball suggested, they sweep those who depend on them into generational cycles of abuse — loopholes where poverty sustains addiction, addiction sustains poverty and one feeds upon the other.
Ball mentioned another factor.
“Sometimes women are caught up in trafficking. South Dakota, it’s my understanding, has a tremendous problem with it, because of the crossing of major interstates,” she said. “Those are a hotbed and prime breeding ground for predators who would prey on vulnerable women.”
Even these predators, Ball suggested, might leverage addictive substances as a means of control.
“I am of the body of thought that there is a God-shaped-hole in our lives,” Ball said. “And, in fact, addictions are a way of filling some of those ‘life-hurts’ and some of those holes. Obviously, not in a healthy way.”
Ball believed one of the keys to reforming wayward souls was simply offering coping mechanisms — healthier ways to mend their “God-shaped-hole.”
“That hole can partly be filled by the relationship with Jesus Christ. It can partly be filled by fellowship with like-minded others. It can also be filled by study and memorization of the Scriptures,” she said.
Ball added that approximately 80 percent of women incarcerated in South Dakota are on mental health medication.
“And what that says to me is, because of life trauma, they are just struggling. Struggling to cope,” she said.
Demographically, Ball reported another staggering statistic— about 85 percent of the female prisoners are Native American.
Occasionally, this population has difficulty reconciling their indigenous spirituality with Christianity. Among South Dakota’s Indigenous population, Jesus is sometimes referred to as “the white man’s God.”
Pastor Amy Hansen rarely hears that expression directly. She described that reaction as more of an exception than a rule. As director of Center House, Hansen runs a Christian transitional facility that women from the prison can parole to.
She said she doesn’t often encounter resistance to Christian ideas, perhaps because all the women come to her voluntarily.
“If Native American people are curious about spirituality, even within their own culture, you can connect on that similarity,” Hansen explained. “Sometimes, they’ll do both. They’ll do a sweat (lodge), or sage burning, and then come to Bible study.”
For Hansen, even non-Christian traditions lay spiritual groundwork. She said it makes things easier than trying to reach an atheist.
Like Ball, Hansen also had a close family member incarcerated.
“That’s what opened our eyes to it,” she said. “We realized how difficult a process that is. Unfortunately, many of those incarcerated don’t have outside support. They don’t have family. They don’t have anybody. They don’t have anywhere to go.”
Fellowship, perhaps, is just as important as faith. Hansen said one of the most important things she offers the women is a sense of community.
“After you’ve been in a room with four to nine other ladies for an extended period of time, you think you want a room by yourself. But then, all of a sudden, you feel very lonely. It’s an odd feeling.”
When she speaks to paroled prisoners about God, Hansen uses a simple but reliable analogy.
“If you’ve never given birth, you will never know what that experience is like,” she said she tells the women. “It’s the same to experience God. Unless you do it yourself, you can’t quite explain it. When you can feel God — when he talks to you and when he moves on you — it goes past knowledge.”
