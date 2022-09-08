Sharon Ball
Buy Now

Rev. Sharon Ball standing in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church. Balls Church of Hope congregation consists entirely of inmates in South Dakota's women's prison.

 Michael Leifer / Capital Journal

Every week, Rev. Sharon Ball wades like Moses into a sea of hundreds of female prisoners. Armed with only a body alarm, pepper spray and a radio, the pilgrimage through locked doors and security checkpoints has become second nature to her.

There was a time when Ball would have recoiled at the prospect. She once saw convicts the way most of us do — with judgment and hostility. That perspective shattered on Ball’s 25th year of marriage, when her husband was sent to prison after confessing to a crime. Six months later, Ball’s son was also arrested and sent to prison — he was only 19.

Was the information in this article useful?


Michael Leifer | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

Load comments