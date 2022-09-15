Attention is Pastor Emily Munger’s most precious resource. Her job is “spiritual triage” — attending to mental and physical crises that demand near-constant availability. It’s what she called “a ministry of presence.” Making people feel less alone requires actually being with them.

Tending to the emotional and spiritual care of hundreds of people can take its toll on home life. Now on the third week back from her three-month sabbatical, Pastor Emily Munger is “feeling a little different” — less focused on what she does than why she does it. On Tuesday, she recalled a summer in which “every day felt like a gift” and the obligation of presence shifted back to her family.

Was the information in this article useful?


Michael Leifer | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

Load comments