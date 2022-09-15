Attention is Pastor Emily Munger’s most precious resource. Her job is “spiritual triage” — attending to mental and physical crises that demand near-constant availability. It’s what she called “a ministry of presence.” Making people feel less alone requires actually being with them.
Tending to the emotional and spiritual care of hundreds of people can take its toll on home life. Now on the third week back from her three-month sabbatical, Pastor Emily Munger is “feeling a little different” — less focused on what she does than why she does it. On Tuesday, she recalled a summer in which “every day felt like a gift” and the obligation of presence shifted back to her family.
“Part of the gift was really being able to live more in the present, to be focused rather than scattered with my thoughts and emotions — even my time and energy,” Munger said. “My particular focus was to rest — true Sabbath rest.”
It had begun to feel easy, she explained, to tie her worth into her productivity, but the sabbatical seemed to break that tunnel-vision. Munger’s children, long accustomed to sharing Mom with the church, were finally able to enjoy some access.
For all three months, Munger made church attendance optional for her children. She said she wanted to let herself “be Emily” for a while, and allow her kids to be kids, “not just the pastor’s kids.”
“That time away, especially on the weekend — it’s just not possible when you’re serving a church. Your world gravitates around working on weekends. Everything has to shift,” Munger explained.
She added that most of life, especially family life, depends on weekend-time that pastors often just don’t have. Munger described her sabbatical as a “release of the expectation that I needed to be working every weekend.”
In addition to spending quality time with her family, Munger visited with friends she hadn’t seen since seminary. Engaging in what she called “ordinary family things” included a two-week family trip to Maine and lazy afternoons at softball games. Rather than being put on hold, Munger’s ministry of presence shifted to her immediate friends and family.
Personal and professional lives have never quite been separate worlds for the affectionate pastor. While it’s easy to tell family from ministry, Munger approached both with similar ethos. Regardless of who she’s with, Munger lives by the unofficial motto “we do together what none of us can do on our own.” It’s an attitude she takes to work and brings home.
“When we stop being competitive and fighting we start seeing the good in one another,” Munger said. “It’s about being more contemplative and reflective than reactionary and poised for combat.”
Munger, who holds a master of social work in addition to her master of divinity, described herself as a “practical theologian.” She doesn’t take for granted that her actions matter. Munger constantly asks herself “why” and “how” — measuring success by results.
“I use that (social work) degree every day in ministry. I am so grateful for it, because it’s about the human perspective — where the rubber hits the road,” Munger said. “If we believe in any of these theological tenants, they have to make a difference in somebody’s life, or what’s the point?”
Like a healthy ecosystem, Munger believes a healthy church should sustain itself — not crumble in the absence of one member.
“In week three of being back, I am really feeling a little different. I’m not taking my role as so indispensable that I would somehow subjugate my children’s wellbeing for my church,” she said. “At its core, a church is not an organization, but an organism. It’s dependent on integrity — that you need to all be working together collaboratively — but it’s also not just a set of rules or structure or staff. There’s some mystery to how a body evolves and shapes itself.”
Munger’s time with her family ultimately led her to miss the one she’d left behind.
“By the end of the summer, I really craved my faith community. Families can be insular. If you’re just focused on family, you forget about the beauty of diversity, engaging with people outside of your family. I longed for a sense of something even greater,” she said.
