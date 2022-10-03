The 2022 Diocesan Convention occurred Sept. 23-24 at Pierre’s First United Methodist Church. According to senior clergy, the ultimate organizational decision-making body met and performed both logistical housekeeping as well as broader theological, mission-oriented conversations — often with those two categories overlapping.
According to Rev. Cody Maynus, the event hosted three keynote speakers, each with a different perspective and story. The Rev. Tim Hodapp from the University of Connecticut spoke on generally moving into the future through storytelling.
“Essentially, telling the story of one’s own identity — personal identity, one’s identity as a Christian, as an Episcopalian and then, collectively, our parish’s stories, our diocese stories, the story of Jesus, the story of liberation and redemption,” Maynus recalled.
There were also two speakers from Bexley Seabury seminary in Chicago. The first was Rev. Dr. Eileen Shanley-Roberts, followed by V. Rev. Dr. Micah Jackson. Jackson has been president of the seminary since 2018, and Shanley-Roberts is a member of its faculty.
“Micah presented about Bexley Seabury and their model for theological education, centered on the individual learner and their community, parish and diocese. That particular seminary has been forming people since their inception in the mid 1800s. At that time, there were only two seminaries in the whole Episcopal church,” Maynus said. “Bexley Seabury was sort of a federation, a merger of seminaries to train priests, and to train them for places like South Dakota. Micah also was speaking about theological formation as something that belongs to all people and all Christians, not just priests, but that everybody in our parish has a right to be formed theologically.”
Maynus described the talks on behalf of Bexley Seabury as “forward thinking,” on the “cutting edge” of theological education.
“Mother Eileen presented on the theology of resources,” Maynus continued. “(She) encouraged congregational leaders to think of resources as more than money. Our congregation’s history is a resource, our people are resources, our neighborhood is a resource, a broader understanding of resources.”
Maynus explained that the South Dakota Diocese is a relatively poor one in terms of finances, even compared to nearby Minnesota, with fewer full-time priests and smaller salaries. Shanley-Roberts’ intent, Maynus said, was to expand and foster thinking about an alternative vision of wealth.
“We have stories, we have partnerships, we have things that we can leverage to show up and do good in our communities, to let the world know about Jesus and his love, to proclaim liberty and freedom, all of those things,” Maynus said of Shanley-Roberts’ speech to the convention.
Maynus recalled three or four resolutions passed last year that affirmed LGBTQ people — “their worth, God’s love for them and their ability to engage anywhere in our Diocese. In some ways there is theology and philosophy behind that, but it’s also policy, a way for the whole Diocese to say ‘here is where we stand, how we affirm people.’ It also gives us an entry point for advocacy,” he said.
Maynus recalled lobbying legislators at the state Capitol with his colleague, the Rev. Dr. Lauren R. Stanley, and said the spirit and objectives behind their endeavor continued this year.
“It’s not just Lauren and I as individuals, though it is that. It’s also the Diocese as a whole — though not everybody, there were a few people who voted against those resolutions. But, by and large, we can say the majority of the Diocese affirms LGBTQ lives,” Maynus said.
Stanley added that the Diocesan convention involved elections for various committees, deputations and resolutions. She explained that “the big resolution this year was a follow-on action to what was started last year” in reference to “orange shirt day” and children who died at indigenous boarding schools — remembered by the Diocese on the fourth Sunday of every June.
The convention, Stanley said, served as a way to refine and solidify internal Church politics. Every year, reports are given and the Bishop makes an address.
“It’s so we can make this a national movement. We have to do things on a Diocesan level before we can present it to the national level,” she said. “Other resolutions are mundane, ‘OK, we have to go through the constitution and canons and change the name from this to that.’ You know, it’s not fun work, but it has to be done.”
Both Stanley and Maynus described relationships as a central Diocesan identity — the relationship of individuals with God, with each other and the local community.
“The state, the nation, the world,” Stanley explained, recalling a speaker who compared learning to drive a tractor to guiding the Diocese.
“To drive a straight line, you keep your eyes on the horizon. You don’t look at what’s immediately in front of you, or you’ll never drive straight, but if you keep your eyes on the horizon, you’ll be able to,” she said.
Stanley also mentioned new online seminary options that relieve indigenous residents from leaving home for three years.
“Seminary, for years, has been residential only. Now, (Bexley Seabury) has been doing more programming that’s online. That’s a big lift for a lot of people,” she said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.