On Monday, Pierre’s First United Methodist Church made good on a congregational goal to replace its lit cross when the building received a newly constructed cross mounted on the bell tower, serving as an invitation to the community.
It’s been eight years since a lit cross stood high over Pierre from the church’s bell tower after a windstorm blew it down, damaging the roof as it went.
Crews from Fort Pierre-based A-G-E and Sioux Falls-based Pride Neon Sign Solutions hoisted the new cross and mounted it to the bell tower.
Music Coordinator Ron Smith said the congregation began the planning and subsequent Lighting the Way Forward capital campaign to raise funds for a replacement about 18 months ago, collecting money through congregational contributions.
“Because folks at the church really feel it’s a beacon of hope across the city of Pierre and across Fort Pierre, also,” he said. “You can see it clear across the river.”
The campaign raised the $13,060 needed for the cross and installation. But that cost is second to what having the cross back on the building’s bell tower means for the congregation.
“It’s a statement of faith — a great reminder that God is in the city of Pierre,” Smith said about what seeing the new cross means to him. “Yeah, a great reminder that God is here and always here.”
Pastor Jeff Lathrop, who joined the congregation in July, did some digging on Tuesday afternoon to find some history on the bell tower’s cross. He said a former pastor, Virgil Coburn, announced in 1955 that the congregation received an $80 gift to install a lighted cross on the bell tower, intending to complete it before Easter of that year.
“In 1993, the lighted cross was repaired and painted,” Lathrop said. “And that needed to be done because of a hail storm, and then there was another hail storm in 1996, along with some repairs then.”
Finally, in August 1997, the congregation installed a new cross on the bell tower. Lathrop said he believed that was the cross a windstorm blew down about eight years ago.
“It was clear up on the top roof of the bell tower, and it fell right back on the roof,” Smith said. “So, when the roofers came to repair the damage by it, they took it down for us. They brought it down.”
He said the congregation hoped to have an electrician finish the installation this week. Smith said they would likely begin lighting it soon after but added that an official outdoor dedication would come later.
Although new to First United Methodist Church, Lathrop found it was good to see the cross replaced.
“It’s one of those neat little pieces of history,” he said. “I didn’t know the significance of it, and yet to hear the stories from parishioners and folks in the life of the church that kind of shared the significance of it. The sadness that kind of hung over them when it was blown down and the damage that was done. And how long it’s kind of even taken to get it back up.”
Lathrop added that it was also nice to see the congregation’s progress in achieving its goals.
“One of them that was listed, the top one, was the lighted cross,” he said about the congregation’s capital campaign goals that his predecessor, Pastor Greg Kroger, gave him. “We had the stained-glass window project, which they did work on refurbishing parts of that actually this summer. That had been taken care of right away when I was here as well. So, yeah, the two first pieces here have been ticked off, so to speak.”
As for the sentiments Lathrop gleaned from the congregation about the cross, he said they mostly saw it as an iconic symbol of the church’s mission and role in the community.
“Like, we’re here. We’re in the community,” Lathrop said. “If you need a safe space, all are welcome. You know, the United Methodist Church, our mantra years ago — especially when I was a kid — was, ‘open hearts, open minds, open doors.’ It’s very invitational, and I think that kind of symbolism is carried on in that lighted cross. And even when it’s not lit, I think still having this kind of focal point where folks can kind of see that — I think it’s kind of nice.”
