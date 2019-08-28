Pierre’s Recreation Department is announcing its Seasoned Citizen Programming for this fall.
Programming starts Sept. 30 and includes Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, and Chair Workouts. The classes run through mid-December and are open to all senior citizens. All classes are free to members of the Pierre Area Senior Center, and residents of Parkwood Apartments have access to free Chair Workout classes.
All the programs are uniquely designed to help senior citizens gain balance and core strength.
Those interested in participating can register for the classes at the first session. For a detailed class schedules and list of fees, visit cityofpierre.org or pick up a brochure at the YMCA or the Pierre Area Senior Center.
For additional information, contact mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us, 605.773.7445 or stop by the City Recreation Office at the Pierre YMCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.