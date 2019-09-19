chi

Pierre’s Recreation Department’s ‘seasoned citizen’ programming for this fall starts Sept. 30.

Classes include Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, and chair workouts. The classes run through mid-December and are open to all senior citizens. All classes are free to members of the Pierre Area Senior Center. Residents of Parkwood Apartments have access to free chair workout classes. All the programs are designed to help senior citizens gain balance and core strength. Register for the classes at the first session.

For detailed class schedules and list of fees, visit cityofpierre.org or pick up a brochure at the YMCA or the Pierre Area Senior Center. For more information, contact miindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us, 605.773.7445 or stop by the City Recreation Office at the Pierre YMCA.

