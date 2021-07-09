The summer Junior Olympic Fastpitch league in Pierre is finishing up their season, which means the Fall softball season is coming into view.
If you have a daughter that will be in grades 6-12 this fall that would like to play fastpitch softball, there will be an informational meet at Faith Lutheran Church on July 22 at 6 p.m. CT. Middle school girls are eligible to play in the middle school league, while high schoolers can play in the junior varsity and varsity leagues.
Last year’s Pierre varsity softball team went 6-4-1. Kenzie Gronlund and Kara Weiss were named to the All-State team, while Shelby Roman and Eva Frederickson were named to the Honorable Mention team. The Pierre White and Green middle school teams placed third in their respective divisions. The Pierre junior varsity team went 10-4 on the season. They finished in the top six out of 20 teams.
