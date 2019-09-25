Fallen Firefighters Memorial ceremony set for Sept. 29

The South Dakota Firefighters Association will hold its annual S.D. Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony at the Capitol Lake Memorial site in Pierre, on Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at 2 p.m.
The Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. An annual memorial service is conducted every fall. South Dakota firefighters who have made the supreme sacrifice currently number 46.
The most recent firefighter to be added to the memorial is David Fischer. Fischer, a 22-year member of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, died in September 2018, while responding to a structure fire in Tilford.
The Fischer family and members of the Sturgis Fire Department and Ambulance Service will be recognized guests of honor at this year’s ceremony. The Fischer family will travel to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial service Oct 4-6, in Emmitsburg, Pa, for the enshrinement at the national memorial monument.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.