Fallen Firefighters Memorial ceremony set for Sept. 29

Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Capitol Lake in Pierre. (Photo by South Dakota Firefighters Association)

The South Dakota Firefighters Association will hold its annual S.D. Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony at the Capitol Lake Memorial site in Pierre, on Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at 2 p.m.

The Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. An annual memorial service is conducted every fall. South Dakota firefighters who have made the supreme sacrifice currently number 46.

The most recent firefighter to be added to the memorial is David Fischer. Fischer, a 22-year member of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, died in September 2018, while responding to a structure fire in Tilford.

The Fischer family and members of the Sturgis Fire Department and Ambulance Service will be recognized guests of honor at this year’s ceremony. The Fischer family will travel to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial service Oct 4-6, in Emmitsburg, Pa, for the enshrinement at the national memorial monument.

