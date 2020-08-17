On Friday, Aug. 14, Larry Gene Faller completed his life sentence in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for murdering in 1972 an elderly woman in Woonsocket, the mother of a much-decorated four-star general.
The prison discharged Faller Aug. 15 from the prison after he died Aug. 14 in the prison infirmary in Sioux Falls “following an illness unrelated to COVID-19,” according to prison spokesman Michael Winder.
Faller was 67.
He was 19 on the night of Jan. 15, 1972 when he stole a rifle from a neighbor and walked by a house in Woonsocket and saw through a window Volney T. Warner and Pearl Warner, an elderly couple watching TV. He shot them both through the window. She died two months later in a Minneapolis hospital and Faller was convicted of her murder and sentenced in 1973 to life in prison.
Faller also was sentenced to 10 years for the aggravated assault on the elderly husband, who survived the shooting, but died about a year later.
According to the state Supreme Court account of the case in a 1975 appeal by Faller trying to get his confession thrown out and a new trial, an investigator said under oath that Waller admitted “he did it.” The investigator asked Faller why he did it and if he knew the Warners.
“He said no, that he didn’t know the people, in fact he didn’t think he could shoot them. He watched them out through one of the windows of the house for about two hours that Saturday evening and he said he pulled the gun up and he didn’t think he could pull the trigger and, by gosh, he did. The fellow fell over in the chair and the wife ran over to see what was wrong. And he ran around to the side window, he said, 'I watched there for a minute. I thought to myself, by gosh, I’d better shoot her, too, or she’ll call the cops and I’ll be in trouble.' So he went back to the window, the original window he shot at, and shot the lady.”
Faller told the investigator he threw the rifle in Prior Lake.
The Warners were the parents of the late four-star Gen. Volney F. Warner, who served 31 years in the Army, including distinguished combat leadership service in Korea and Vietnam, was awarded several medals and retired in 1981 as the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Readiness Command in Washington.
Gen. Warner's parents worked for the local draft board in Woonsocket during World War II. According to an online eulogy from a former soldier, Warner said he quit high school and enlisted in the Navy in 1944 so his parents weren’t faced with another difficult decision. After a year or so in the Navy, he won an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
In special South Dakota duty only about a year after his mother was murdered, Gen. Warner was credited with de-fusing the Wounded Knee conflict in South Dakota as the top federal military envoy in the controversial stand-off.
Gen. Warner died Nov. 13, 2019, at 93, in McLean, Virginia, where he had lived for years. He had been awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, two Silver Stars, three Legion of Merit medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Bronze Stars with the V Device for valor, an Air Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge with a star and a Master Parachutist award.
According to the Military Hall of Fame, Gen. Warner married Belva Janice Forbes in 1950, the year he graduated from West Point. They had two daughters and two sons. One son is a retired brigadier general and the other a retired colonel.
Fifteen years ago today, on Aug. 18, 2005, Gen. Warner's granddaughter, First Lieutenant Laura Margaret Walker, was killed in action in Delak, Afghanistan, making her the first female graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to die in combat.
Faller’s murder of the parents of Gen. Warner - who was a colonel working on the staff of Chief of Staff Gen. William Westmoreland at the time - seemed the most senseless and random kind of murder.
It really killed two people, said Jeff Larson, who has been Sanborn County State’s Attorney since 1982 in Woonsocket.
Faller had moved from his nearby hometown of Plankinton to work at a large taxidermy supply business in Woonsocket, Larson said. Faller reportedly had a troubled youth, he said.
Pearl Ferguson Waller died of her gunshot wound March 10, 1972, in a Minneapolis hospital, two months after the shooting. She was 74. Her husband, Volney T. Warner, died about a year later and his family figured it was a result of the gunshot wound, Larson told the Capital Journal on Monday.
Faller was convicted of murdering Pearl Warner, and sentenced to life; he also was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the aggravated assault on Volney T. Warner.
Larson became part of the case in 2012 when Waller appealed his life sentence to the Supreme Court, seeking a “number” as inmates call it, of years, not life, to serve so he could become eligible for parole.
As the state’s attorney for the county, Larson opposed Waller’s appeal, he said. At the appeal, Waller said he had become a Christian in prison, and was sorry for his crimes, but thought he deserved a chance at parole. The high court denied the appeal.
