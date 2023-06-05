As Bethany Kirkie talks about reading, her excitement simmers. It’s an enthusiasm she’s sharing with her children this summer as she signs them up for the Rawlins Municipal Library’s Summer Reading Program.
“I really just want to broaden their minds and knowledge about reading, to change their mindsets about reading,” she said.
An enrolled member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe, Kirkie said reading plays a particularly prominent role in her family.
“It just goes back to being a part of both worlds,” she said. “You’ve got to know your traditions, you’ve got to know your language, you’ve got to know all your cultural aspects. You also have to understand how the world is evolving. You have to keep learning.”
Kirkie said reading helps open the gates to both realms.
“These young kids are learning about their history,” she said. “They can read the books and understand what the words are saying instead of wondering, ‘What does that mean?’”
The Kindergarten to Middle School Summer Reading Program began on Monday and runs through June 27. The program for adults starts on Monday, June 12, and wraps up on Aug. 29.
JoAnn Fischer, youth services coordinator for the Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre, is coordinating the children and teens’ Summer Reading Program with the nation-wide theme of All Together Now.
Fischer and Library Director Abby Edwardson noted that this year’s theme encourages kindness and togetherness as children and families read with each other. Edwardson mentioned, too, that the reading tends to unite families for academic reasons. The program can help to stop the sort of “summer slide” that can slip into students’ learning when they step away from school.
“It doesn’t matter what your socioeconomic status is, every parent wants their kids to succeed,” Edwardson said. “I think that’s what drives summer reading. You get kids from every type of background because parents want their kids to succeed in the fall.”
The Stephanie Miller-Davis Fund and the Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre are helping to sponsor the summer reading activities in the library.
Part of the summer program entails the keeping of individual reading records, with participants able to earn “book bucks” that can be redeemed in a book fair at the end of the program. But much of the activity takes a more communal shape. Sessions for children up through teenage years take place Monday through Thursday throughout the summer program – with exceptions for holidays and special presentations. They feature reading out loud along with lots of discussion, games and crafts. Activities for children from birth to 4 years old are also scheduled at various times during the summer.
Special programs, sprinkled throughout the summer, also play roles in the program. Those include a session by the Dakota Daughters called “Wounded Knee Massacre, 1890: Three Women, Three Cultures, Three Stories” slated for noon on Tuesday, June 13.
Edwardson, the library director, will be working especially closely with the adult program, which begins with a session on June 12. Adults will be reading “Could You Survive Midsomer,” an interactive novel by Simon Brew. The story lets readers leap from one narrative strain to another – paths that may lead them to solve the crime, or to encounter a much worse fate.
Edwardson has worked with outreach librarian Dorinda Daniel, who picked the novel, in planning the session.
“We want to get adults engaged in reading,” Edwardson said. “Reading is so good for your brain as you age. It helps with memory and vocabulary. We want adults to know that they can still read – it’s not just for the kids.”
The library is also working on reading programs throughout the summer with the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, the Oahe Family YMCA, the Stanley County GOLD Program and St. Joseph School.
For Fischer, who began in her position about six months ago, this will be her first summer reading program as youth services coordinator. She’d already been working at the library when she started.
She said she’ll read out loud to students in each session before digging into a craft. She stressed, too, that the sessions will give students a chance to talk and visit about things they’ve read – and about other topics, as they build rapports with one another.
“We’ll talk about what they’re interested in, how their week was, what they’re doing with their vacations,” she said.
Carley Lehrke, a fifth-grade reading teacher at Kennedy Elementary School, is assisting with the program.
“I’m really excited to help with the program,” she said, stressing the importance of staying mentally active in the summer while school’s out.
Fischer said graphic novels continue to be popular among young readers, along with books about the outdoors.
“And they love their Dav Pilkey – the ‘Dog Man,’” she said.
Edwardson mentioned magical stories and stories about animals.
“The unicorns and the magic – stuff like that is very popular,” she said.
Fischer herself recalls checking books out of the library as a child – teetering towers of books, as she describes them.
“I’d stack them up,” she said with a chuckle, recalling all the work she’d create for the librarians. “Back then they didn’t really have computers, so they’d write each title down as they went through this tall tower of books.”
As for the art of reading out loud, Fischer said she sometimes seeks out a phrase that students can repeat rhythmically, riveting their attention on the sound and the story.
“When we read the book, (the children) say their part, and then I keep reading,” she said.
“She is a natural at reading to kids,” Edwardson added. “She’s so good at it.”
Registration is still open for the programs, and Fischer said people who are seeking more information about the library or who are interested in summer reading can call 605-773-7421 or visit https://rawlinslibrary.org/.
