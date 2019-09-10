“We’re closing in on details,” say Hoven St. Anthony’s Altar Society co-chairs, Jodie (Travis) Karst and Sara Colombe, as they finalize plans for their church’s annual bazaar which again promises food and fun for all ages.
“Harvesting Faith” is this year’s theme, and guests will also have the opportunity to welcome St. Anthony’s new priest, Father Darin Schmidt.
Doors open at Hoven’s American Legion Hall on Main St. at 5:30 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 14. The “Cathedral on the Prairie” weekend Mass that day begins at 4:30.
The meal consists of pork chops and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy beans, and coleslaw, and will be topped off with a variety of desserts. Serving is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, $12 for adults, $8 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under eat free.
“Parish cooperation and area-wide support including donations from over 40 individuals/businesses really blows us away,” say Co-chairs Karst and Colombe. Other Altar Society officers are Secretary Gloria (Bill) Duenwald and Treasurer Alicia (Eric) Duenwald.
Raffle tickets have been on sale in the Hoven area for weeks and will also be available at the bazaar. Prizes this year are a 32-inch smart TV, $100 cash, a fire pit, and a Bluetooth speaker. The winner does not have to be present to win.
Several events, all geared toward family fun, run simultaneously with the meal. That includes two separate game rooms for children, including the ever-popular cakewalk, plus there will be Nevada pull-tabs, and Bob Keller will be offering unlimited $1 chances for nine Paddlewheel categories in the main Legion Hall room.
More than 100 items--ranging from cold cash to unique (and sometimes extravagant) items--are featured in this year’s Paddlewheel categories. They are Keep the Faith, His and Hers, The Great Outdoors, Creative Cooking, Craft Corner, The Handy Man, Pampered Lady, Kids Only, and Homespun.
St. Anthony’s Circle leaders heading up this year’s bazaar are Noreen (Dan) Glodt, Colleen (Tom) Hageman, Roxie (Gordon) Huber, Betsy (Wayne) Simon, Betty (Don) Davis, Carol (Ernie) Hoven, Joyce (Gary) Arbach, Kathy Arbach, Margie Arbach, Kim (Dale) Hoerner, Jean Dreis, Barb (Chuck) Seurer, JoLynn (Dennis) Hawkinson, Shari (Jerry) Kaup, Laurie (Dale) DeRouchey, and Nina (Mike) DeRouchey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.