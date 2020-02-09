Saturday was the perfect day to be on Mickelson Pond just off East 4th Street in Pierre, South Dakota. The pond’s top layer of water formed the perfect sheet of ice for SD Game, Fish and Parks to treat folks to a “how-to” ice fish safely.
It was an event GFP asked folks to pre-register the day before and had enough gear to outfit around 65 people if they came out. Ultimately, 43 people signed up, there were four no-shows and seven walk-ons, according to Education Services Coordinator Maggie Lyndsey who has been with GFP for 10 years now.
Maggie describes herself as an avid fisherman and being in charge of aquatic education for GFP, she got the staff together to organize the event, again this year, but with a twist.
“Fishing is something that families can do together,” Lyndsey said. “So we want to give them a skill they can go out and enjoy doing together.”
It’s not a big twist, but this year is about family, Lyndsey said. Last year they made it about kids, which was still her intention this year, but this year, getting families involved means she won’t field calls about how a young person learned so much, but the parents felt they can’t do anything to help because they weren’t there.
“I think the importance of the event is the event focuses on families,” Lyndsey said. “We want to teach the whole family how to ice fish. Not just be a kid experience, but a whole family experience.”
Everything an angler would have needed, but patience and a sense of adventure, was provided for the crowd which began to show up around 1 p.m. at the event’s official beginning. There were augers, both electric and armstrong-operated hurdy gurdies, plus boxes of reels, two kinds of bait, cramp-ons, shelters and even some gas heaters.
“The whole challenge of drilling the hole, setting it all up, and actually getting a bite from a fish, that’s the thrill of it,” Lyndsey said. “But you don’t even have to catch fish to have fun ice fishing. It’s fun to get out. It gets you out and about on some of our beautiful lakes in South Dakota. It’s something just different you can do in the winter.”
Though the wind picked up later in the afternoon, as it whipped into the small valley where the pond regularly stocked with fish sits, it was still a beautiful reasonably calm, as far as wind goes here in South Dakota, kind of day.
“The hardest thing is, I don’t know, probably dealing with the cold,” Lyndsey said. “We all have trouble dealing with the cold. We are teaching people they can deal with the cold with the right clothing. Shelters are awful nice, unfortunately they are expensive.”
Lyndsey recommends new fisherman can shop around for used equipment, she said. This is one of the best places to start when looking to get outfitted with ice fishing gear.
With all the best gear in the world, safety is still the most paramount step in ice fishing.
“I would not recommend anybody just go walking across ice, (especially) strange ice, until they check it,” Lyndsey said.
As guests were greeted by GFP, before they were taken out onto the ice, they were first shown safety tips by 12-year veteran Conservation Officer Jeff Martin. Martin demonstrated how to hit the ice with a breaking bar to test both thickness and structural integrity.
“Safety is extremely important,” Lyndsey said. “You should always check the ice first before you go out on the ice. You need a minimum of four inches before you can walk on the ice. We recommend even more than that.”
In a worst case scenario, if someone does go through the ice, Martin showed how to toss a rope out to a victim to drag them back in. He as well showed a pair of icepicks dddesigend to be worn around the neck so a person who did fall through can make their way back out of the water.
“Don’t stand up,” Martin said if you do go through and get back out. Not right where the trouble area is. The best bet is to move along on the belly because the ice may not be stable and there is better stability lower to the ice.
The GFP had been checking the conditions of Mickelson Pond now for over a week, Lyndsye said in anticipation of the event. Despite running water over the ice last weekend, it was safe enough for the crowd Saturday afternoon. They were initially concerned about it, she said, but came out early, checked it and deemed it was perfectly safe for the event.
“This is just a great thing you can do in South Dakota,” Lyndsey said. “Just a wonderful thing you can do with your kids.”
All kinds of folks came out for the event. They were from as far away as Aberdeen to three little local girls with no idea the event was happening until they rolled up on their scooters.
One family just moved to the area in July from South Carolina.
“We moved here this July from South Carolina,” Ben Hayden, 20, said. “There’s not a lot of ice there. I like it. It’s fun. We are definitely going to have to get some ice fishing gear for next winter.
“We have great fisher’s resources in the state,” Lyndsey said.
Lyndsey does yearly fishing vacations with her family and will go “clear across the state to go ice fishing,” she said.
“It’s something that’s a whole lot of fun and you can do it as an individual or as a family,” Lyndsey said. “But it’s a lot more fun with the family and friends there.”
Three little friends, after building a house for a squirrel to “someday move in” ventured out on their scooters. With Mickelson Pond and trails up against their back yards, adventure is not something these three will shy away from. They saw the fishing, folks and peers, and knew it was for them. Luckily both parents have locator technology installed on their phones.
It was the first time fishing for Carly and Maggie Filbert, with their neighbor Rauzalyn Hyde. Though only one of three had gloves and one of three had waterproof shoes, not the same one, they all had a blast. Carly was happy and excited about catching her first fish, she said. She was a little bummed when she couldn’t get a hold of her dad to tell him by cell phone, when mom had figured out what was up and came by to witness the wrangling of the catch. Though later, dad did show up, and all three girls were all smiles.
“It’s like normal fishing, but you have to drill holes with this thingy that you have to twist,” Carly said. “And I caught a trout by doing that hole over there. There’s deep holes in this thick ice.”
Dad, Greg Filbert, of Pierre said he had been fishing in Wyoming before, but not here and doesn’t own any gear for it. He was impressed with how the girls took to it.
“Oh this is pretty cool,” Filbert said. “It’s pretty neat. It’s pretty cool Game and Fish is doing this for people.”
Another family from Pierre with Travis and Andrea Theilen and their kids Wyatt and Emma enjoyed themselves as well. Wyatt and Emma both answered in un-rehearsed unison their favorite thing was “when you catch a fish,” they said. Without missing a beat, their answer to the worst thing about ice fishing, “waiting,” they said like a duet.
Some folks caught a few fish, some folks caught none. The one thing everyone did catch on the ice was a smile, while learning about using land resources around them responsibly.
“I’m really happy with the turnout,” Lyndsey said. “I am really thrilled to see families here, but we also had walk-ons, which was really kind of nice. I love the three little girls.”
