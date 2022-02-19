After a fire ripped through his manufactured home on Feb. 11, Erin Peterson has had to face some realities.
The home will likely be a total loss. Nearly everything inside is gone. He had no insurance.
And then there was the other reality, the one that mattered most: His family is safe.
• • •
It was about 7:30 p.m. and Peterson and his wife, Jessica, were in their living room “watching TV and looking at our phones.” Their 6-year-old son, Easton, was doing the dishes. In just a few moments, everything changed.
“We heard a ‘ka-boosh,’ like when a fire flares up, and a clang-bang,” he said.
The noise came from under the kitchen sink. When the cupboard doors blew out, their son was knocked back, escaping injury and burns, Peterson said.
“I saw flames fly from underneath the sink when I looked over. I got Easton out of the way, and I grabbed a bowl, filled it at the sink and throwing it underneath there. I got that out, but it was also burning behind the dishwasher” — an appliance they don’t use, he said.
“I got that out, but it was still smoking pretty bad, and the fire started back up. In the midst of all this commotion, we called 911. We grabbed what we grabbed and got out the door — which wasn’t much other than our coats, made sure we had our phones, and I grabbed my W-2 forms. That was the extent of it,” he said. “The smoke got so bad in a minute, minute and a half, you could choke to death, you just had to get out.”
Erin, Jessica, Easton and their dog escaped. Their 15-year-old child was visiting friends.
On the scene
A Hughes County deputy sheriff and Pierre police officer were the first to arrive. They had fire extinguishers and Peterson followed them into the home to grab his car keys.
“It was so bad with the smoke they turned right back around and we about fell over each other coming out the doors,” he said.
Seven trucks responded to the home in the 2700 block of East Humboldt in Pierre. Several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution but were not damaged.
Chief Ian Paul of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department said the cause of the fire is unknown and that it has been ruled not suspicious. He said the manufactured home is likely a total loss.
The family is now living in a motel.
Looking forward
There’s not much left inside the home — the clothes are gone, their DVD collection is damaged, toys are melted. The children’s video game equipment is destroyed and a camera with family pictures still inside most likely can’t be salvaged. Almost nothing survived the fire, heat and water.
There’s also no money to replace anything.
“I tried to insure it 10-12 years ago,” Peterson said. “My insurance company said they don’t insure trailer houses over 30 years old. This is a 1975 or ‘76. No personal property insurance. No trailer insurance. No renters insurance.”
Peterson has been working off and on over the last few years on a different manufactured home. It still needs some two-by-fours in the two bedrooms, door and window trim, and other work, and he said he’ll need help. The utilities are hooked up but have not been used for a while. They’re also looking into other housing options.
“There’s been a lot of people who have reached out — typical, friends of friends and family — asking if you need anything. Obviously, not money — not everybody’s got that — but supply items that the kids need,” Peterson said.
Jessica Peterson added that the school has been helping out. Their son received some items, including a pillow that turns into a sleeping bag.
“The exact one that he had been begging for, for Christmas,” she said.
