"Come wit it, now!"
It seems fans of left-wing political band "Rage Against the Machine" will have to wait until 2021 to hear lead singer Zack de la Rocha's lyrics to "Bulls on Parade" and the group's other hits in South Dakota.
The band had been scheduled to play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on May 9. This concert has been rescheduled for July 5, 2021.
The band posted a statement regarding the matter:
"During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase. We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you. Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack."
Organizers said fans who already purchased tickets and want to attend next year's show should simply store their tickets in a safe place.
