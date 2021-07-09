The Four Corners amateur baseball team faced the Plankinton Gold Sox in Plankinton on Thursday night. The game was the first game in a week for Four Corners. Four Corners won 5-0.
Brad Hand got Four Corners on the board in the first inning when he scored on a JD Farley double. Hand and Farley connected on another run in the top of the sixth inning. Four Corners put the finishing touches on their victory after scoring three runs in the ninth inning.
Farley led Four Corners with three hits and two runs batted in. No Gold Sox player had more than one hit.
Farley was also the winning pitcher for Four Corners. He went nine innings, allowing zero runs on five hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Devin Mehlhaff took the loss for the Gold Sox. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out four.
The Gold Sox (3-8) will next see action when they host the Wessington Springs Owls (1-10) in Plankinton on Sunday. Four Corners (8-5) will next see action against the Miller/Wessington Outlaws (3-8) at the Four Corners Field outside Hayes on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
