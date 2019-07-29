Farmland values slipped some in the first half of 2019 in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. But on the whole, the real estate market for cropland remained stable as values continue to slowly adjust to the current margin environment.
The value of 64 benchmark farms tracked by Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) declined an average of 0.59 percent in the first six months of 2019. Since the market’s peak in 2013, cropland values are down 20.1 percent in Iowa, 21.2 percent in Nebraska and 12.8 percent in South Dakota in FCSAmerica’s semiannual benchmark farmland study.
“Despite continued tight commodity price margins in 2018, real estate values remained stable and were supported by a favorable interest rate environment, market facilitation payments and equilibrium in the supply and demand levels for real estate,” said Tim Koch, FCSAmerica’s chief credit officer.
Iowa farmland experienced the biggest decline in FCSAmerica’s latest benchmark farmland study. However, values in the state still are up 2.7 percent compared to a year ago.
Modest declines in Nebraska and South Dakota in the later half 2018 extended into 2019 for a drop of 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent since last July.
