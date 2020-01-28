Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) is returning $2,334,000 in cash-back dividends to agricultural producers in Hughes, Stanley, Lyman and Sully counties.
Eligible customer-owners in West Central South Dakota received a total of $15,557,000 in 2019 cash-back dividends. Across the state, eligible customer-owners received $51 Million. FCSAmerica is distributing $260 million in 2019 cash-back dividends in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Wyoming. The total net earnings FCSAmerica has returned to customers since 2004 is $2 billion.
“The cash-back dividend for 2019 is our largest to date. We’re proud that, in this challenging time for agriculture, we have the financial strength to share more of our net earnings with our customer-owners,” said Jason Edleman, regional vice president of FCSAmerica in West Central South Dakota.
FCSAmerica provides credit and insurance services. The 2019 cash-back dividend equates to 100 basis points, or 1.0 percent of eligible average daily loan balances. The more eligible loan business customers have with the cooperative, the more they get in cash-back dividends.
