South Dakota’s two major crops remain out standing in their fields, for the most part.
It’s a time when 60 percent of the soybeans and 20 percent of the corn in the state would be in the bin in a normal year.
But as of Sunday, Oct. 13, only 13 percent of the beans and five percent of the corn have been combined in this atypically wet year, according to the weekly crop progress report released Tuesday by United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls.
After record snowfalls for the dates of Oct. 10 and 11 — four inches and one inch — in Pierre, the precipitation so far in 2019 is 10.33 inches above normal, at 28.24 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
“We combined soybeans last week and we were able to go Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Colin Nachtigal, who farms with his family between Harrold and the big oxbow centered in Joe Creek on the Missouri River east of Pierre.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Nachtigal checked on a soybean field about 25 miles southeast of Harrold, on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation just north of the “Big Bend,” in the Missouri River.
He found snow covering some of the soybean plants.
“Last week the beans we took off were just a little wetter than we usually take them off,” he said. “Typically the grain elevators want them at 13 percent. We started combining them at 14.5 percent.”
But a bounty was there.
“Those fields yielded probably the best dry land beans we have ever raised,” he said. “They were in that 60-bushel (per acre) area. I’ve heard of a lot of operations going 55 bushels to 65 bushels this year.”
It’s made for a strange season, good and bad, in west-central South Dakota where the worry usually is drought.
“So I feel conflicted. I don’t want to complain about all the rain because it’s made our crops way better than average,” Nachtigal said. “But it’s been a tough year to get any field work done. Every time you got started, you’d get stuck.”
He farms with family members also around Platte, which had way more snow and rain and flooding this year.
“Where we have gotten about 30 inches of precipitation (around Harrold), they have gotten over 40 inches,” he said. “Down there we had to buy a set of tracks for the combines.”
Nachtigal is hoping to be out combining the last half of his soybeans between Harrold and the big oxbow that is the Big Bend of the Missouri on Wednesday or Thursday this week. But snow on the north and west sides of fields will slow the harvest, he said.
He’s hoping to begin combining his corn by the end of the week, too.
Each crop, beans and corn, takes up 5 million acres or more of the state’s cropland each year, compared to the former crop king, wheat, which barely breaks the 2-million-acre mark anymore.
Nachtigal watched world events and world markets as closely this year as the local and historically wet weather that kept many farmers in South Dakota from planting thousands of acres.
“We did lower our soybean acres with all the African swine fever in China bringing lower demand and lower prices,” he said. “I would say we lowered our soybean acres to 60 to 70 percent of normal.”
He planted more corn on the acres that would have gotten soybeans.
“The corn price kind of rallied good there this spring. And with the ethanol plant now in the area, we are not so dependent on exports.”
Nachtigal was referring to the new $150-million Ringneck Energy ethanol plant that began operations this summer, geared to turn 29 million bushels of corn into 80 million gallons of ethanol each year on the south edge of Onida, just 30 miles northwest of Harrold.
The plant began buying corn from farmers last year, including from Nachtigal.
“It’s definitely helping hold up the price in our area,” he said. “They are grinding through 80,000 bushels of corn a day. That makes a big difference because that all had to be hauled on a shuttle train to the West Coast, and some went east. But the railroad took a certain amount of that bid. So this way, we try to keep the bid local, the money local.”
