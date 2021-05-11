The Capital City Farmers’ Market is set to open for the first market of its 13th season on Saturday. The market is in the parking lot on the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The market features local vendors who make, raise or grow the products they sell. Vendors are local people with local items. At this first market of the season, expect to find farm fresh eggs, local beef, baked goods, fresh coffee, honey and other treats.
“We’re excited to get back to market this year,” board president Lindy Geraets said. There are some new vendors, as well as repeat kids activities, live music and local nonprofit organizations. Face Painting by Amanda will be back as well.
The market is also, free of charge, welcoming nonprofit organizations to set up kids’ activities and share information about their group. Musicians are also welcome to play at the market, and any nonprofit organizations offering a food fundraising breakfast or lunch are encouraged to participate as well.
Groups selling items pay a $15 fee. Vendors and others should email bandgproduce@gmail.com.
To use SNAP benefits, pick up a form at the Market Manager booth. Shop at vendor booths, and pay with your EBT card at the Market Manager booth before you leave. All debit and credit card users can use the form to pay once at the market.
