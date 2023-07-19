Cattle

Cattle look on in a paddock a few miles from Ron Neugebauer’s land near Dimock, S.D.

 Abbey Stegenga / South Dakota News Watch

Farmers in South Dakota and across the U.S. will likely take home less income this year because of increasing input costs and decreasing commodity prices. However, halfway through the growing season, some are optimistic the state could have a good year if the weather cooperates.

“We’re relying on rain throughout the growing season, but for right now, it’s so far, so good. If we continue to get rains, we should have a pretty good crop,” said Glenn Storm, who grows corn and soybeans east of Corsica.

Crop fields

Ron Neugebauer’s corn near Dimock, S.D.
Ron Neugebauer

Ron Neugebauer stands alongside corn growing in his field near Dimock, S.D.

