(AMES, Iowa) — The National Farmers Organization says the country’s farmers deserve better when it comes to renewable volume obligations under the 2020 proposed Renewable Fuel Standards.
“The EPA hosted a listening session July 31 on RFS standards, and we hope they took note of what ag leaders had to say about renewable volume obligations,” said National Farmers Legislative Coordinator Gene Paul. “We are categorically opposed to the issuing of any waivers in the Renewable Fuels Standards, including all small refinery exemptions.”
Since 2018, the EPA has granted 53 exemptions totaling 2.61 billion ethanol-equivalent gallons of renewable fuel. Congress created the Renewable Fuel Standards program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand the nation’s renewable fuels sector.
“Grain producers are battered from trade wars, historically low grain prices and weather difficulties this year; the government needs to step in and help by increasing renewable volume obligations and eliminating small refinery exemptions,” said Paul.
Paul said he agrees with National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson who said while farm country struggles, the oil industry continues to thrive, with many companies posting multi-billion-dollar profits year after year. National Farmers Organization agrees that it is unconscionable that the administration would funnel money away from family farms and into the pockets of large oil corporations.
National Farmers markets milk, livestock and crops for thousands of American agricultural producers. We offer six decades of experience representing farmers and ranchers, and grouping production from many ag operations. We help producers market together. National Farmers’ experienced marketing professionals negotiate on conventional and certified organic farmers’ behalf in cash and contract sales, establishing commodity sales terms with the farmers’ interests in mind.
