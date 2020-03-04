Farmers tinker with strategy to bring in corn crop

It’s been a winter of harvest battles for farmers across the multi-state region — combines and equipment falling through snow and ice, battling fog and frost in the fields.
Sam Ongstad of Harvey in north-central North Dakota is among the hundreds of North Dakota farmers - and thousands of region farmers - trying to navigate between the deep freeze and thaw. The Ongstad families have some 800 acres of corn to go before they can think about what might come next in the 2020 planting season.
Sam, 44, and his wife, Amy, farm in concert with a farm owned by his parents, Bill and Anne. Separately, his mother has run an organic farm, Whitman Ranch.
The dealership removed the non-driving rear spindles to upgrade the combine. Cost: $30,000.
Cleaning seed
Sam and Bill produce most of their wheat, some of their pinto beans and about half of their soybeans for the seed market. They were busy cleaning seed through the end of February, when some neighbors started making progress on corn. Some of the corn is on tile-drained ground. The Ongstads will probably harvest the other corn first, figuring that the tiled fields will be the easiest to get through later in the spring.
“Good theory, we’ll see how it works,” he says, shrugging and smiling. He thinks about planting but said the immediate concern is getting the corn “somewhere other than the field.”
Back-tracking
Farmers farther south had rain most of the summer, and tracks worked well for that. Sam has heard that the tracks didn’t work quite as well in the snow as in the mud, before winter.
“I’ve heard of a couple of guys taking (tracks) off and putting the wheels back on,” he said. “I don’t know. We think we’ll be able to get the bulk of it with the wheels and rear-wheel-drive.”
Sam said the Ongstads will get after the corn as time allows. The Ongstads have a lot to do. They have customers picking up seed. Fertilizer is coming in. And there is farm program signup.
“In between everything, we’ll be combining corn when we can, ” Sam said. If the weather is good, he says only some spots may not be planted. But if it’s a cold, wet spring? “There’ll be a lot more acres unseeded, if that happens,” Sam said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.