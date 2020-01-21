Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa, has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The list is comprised of students who have earned a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above, while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.

This semester, 428 students qualified for the NWC dean’s list. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered collegiate scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 263 collegiate scholars, 84 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average.

Nicole Farnsworth, a 4.0 collegiate scholar, is a senior elementary education major at NWC. She is the daughter of Tom and Deb Farnsworth of Pierre.

