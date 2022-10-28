After fighting breast cancer and taking a break from teaching, former T.F. Riggs High School English teacher Ashley Boone can relate to the old lemonade adage after she and her husband, Kevin Kumpf purchased the historic Farr House in Pierre.
Today, they host meetings, musical performances, retreats, potlucks and overnight guests in the 8,000-square-foot Colonial Revival style home. From 4-8 p.m. on Monday, they will open the home’s holiday-decorated foyer to residents for Halloween photos. There is no charge and guests will take their own photos.
“We would like to host more opportunities for families, friends and co-workers to gather here and have an experience together, whether just a shared dinner or to do a mystery party or scavenger hunt or just play a game together,” Boone said.
They recently hosted a Harry Potter birthday party for a 10-year-old. The home doesn’t have a commercial kitchen, so the host works with caterers.
“We just provide ice, water, coffee, tea and all of the wine glasses, platters and that type of stuff,” Boone said.
The couple purchased the six-bedroom, six-bath home at 106 E. Wynoka St. in June 2021 from Rick and Anna Jenson, who operated it as the Norbeck House Inn bed and breakfast. A former owner renovated part of the home in the 1990s, with another part still original.
“All but the back of the house on the main floor is plaster and lathe and has mostly original wood works,” Kumpf said. “The rest has been gutted and renovated.”
The couple also returned the name of the home to its original title — the Farr House.
The home’s first owner, Col. Edward Farr, was a veteran and banker. His wife, Mary Noyes Farr, was one of the first female doctors in Pierre. The couple moved to South Dakota in 1883 with Mary Farr’s brother, Frank Noyes. They moved to Pierre in 1889.
Mary Farr operated a general store in Harold, taught at the former Pierre University, served as grand matron of South Dakota Order of the Eastern Star and was an osteopathic doctor.
A Civil War veteran, Edward Farr arranged for the Civil War memorial in Pierre, operated a cotton plantation in Texas and a sheep ranch in Holabird.
Peter Norbeck later lived in the house during his term as governor, and Gov. Carl Gunderson also lived in the house for a short time.
Built in 1904, the home’s main floor features an original rose quartz and mother of pearl fireplace. There’s a photo on the coffee table of Norbeck and his family when they rented the home as the governor’s mansion.
Since buying the home, Boone and Kumpf have taken on their own decorating style, acquiring things from thrift stores, yard sales and antique shops. In a second-floor nook, Boone has her late father’s steins on display. Richard Boone, who died unexpectedly in November 2020, grew up in Utica, N.Y. His mother gifted him a beer stein from the Utica Club Brewing Co. each Christmas.
They found the original doors on the premises and are refinishing and installing them. They also hired a contractor to build a new deck for the widow’s walk on the roof.
Boone does all the cleaning.
“It’s a big task,” she said. “Sometimes people will ask me if I have another job and who cleans it? The answer is ‘I clean it.’”
This summer our hospitality was extended to kittens,” Boone said. “They showed up on either side of the house, three from the first litter and five from the second litter. They were just a few weeks old.
Through PAWS Animal Rescue, they found homes for all but three kittens.
“We have three permanent cats and are still looking for homes for the kittens,” Boone said. “We love cats, but it’s been difficult to get people to adopt these cats.”
Boone, 37, grew up in Hudson Valley, N.Y., and moved to South Dakota to teach at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge before coming to Pierre. Her 33-year-old husband was born in California and lived in Oregon as a child. His family lives in Aberdeen.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
