After fighting breast cancer and taking a break from teaching, former T.F. Riggs High School English teacher Ashley Boone can relate to the old lemonade adage after she and her husband, Kevin Kumpf purchased the historic Farr House in Pierre.

Today, they host meetings, musical performances, retreats, potlucks and overnight guests in the 8,000-square-foot Colonial Revival style home. From 4-8 p.m. on Monday, they will open the home’s holiday-decorated foyer to residents for Halloween photos. There is no charge and guests will take their own photos.

