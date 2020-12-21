No one needs worry about a year without Santa Claus — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he has given Santa the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Santa is good to go,” Fauci said.
On Saturday during “The ABCs of COVID-19,” a CNN/Sesame Street town hall for families where Fauci answered questions about COVID from children, several concerned little citizens asked whether Santa would still be able to visit houses this year.
"I took care of that for you, because I was worried that you'd all be upset. So what I did a little while ago: I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Fauci told the children. "He can come down the chimney; he can leave the presents; he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about."
It is unclear which vaccine Santa received, as Moderna became the second vaccine to receive an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
The news of Santa’s vaccination is slightly different from what Fauci told USA Today a month ago, before the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines had been approved by the FDA.
"Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," Fauci told USA Today Nov. 20.
Whatever the case may be, rest assured Santa is COVID-free and ready to spread Christmas cheer Dec. 25.
