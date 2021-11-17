Though it hasn’t yet received first reading, the Fort Pierre City Council selected a redistricting map for preliminary consideration during its meeting on Monday through a unanimous agreement but no formal vote.
“Option 5,” as it is referred to by the council, would see considerable land expansion due north of Ward 1, represented on the council by Greg Kenzy and Larry Cronin, and see the border of Wards 2 and 3 drift north as well.
Both Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson and Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said development in north Fort Pierre since 2012, which was when the wards were last redrawn, reflects in the map that the council selected on Monday night.
“It was in 2012 when we last redid our wards, and we’ve filled a lot in this area up in here,” Heezen said of eastern Ward 3.
Whereas Fort Pierre’s 2012 council ward map mostly used Buffalo Road as the southern border between Wards 2 and 3, Option 5 would move that border north and give Ward 2 a portion of land along U.S. Highway 14 bordered east and west by Skerrols and Waldron streets.
“That area would’ve been developed then, but that kind of goes back to the census block,” Heezen said. “The reason we picked this one out is this whole area is a census block.”
Census blocks, of which Fort Pierre consists of 91, cannot be split between wards, Heezen said.
The current ward map counts 670 registered voters as of 2021 in Ward 3 — the northernmost ward. There are 506 registered voters in Ward 2, which includes Fort Pierre’s downtown and just 450 voters in Ward 1, at the southern edge of the city. Taken together, the three wards currently total a 40.58 percent deviation from the ideal of 542 registered voters per ward.
“It has to do with available building lots, and that’s where most of the availability is,” Hanson said of north Fort Pierre. She said she hasn’t looked at the numbers to see how many lots the north part of the city has gained since 2012, but added that new growth is biggest factor behind Ward 3’s population increase, more than residents moving between wards.
Rick Cronin and Todd Bernhard represent Ward 3 on the council.
“We were pretty sure that the council would look most favorably on ones where there was no impact on the incumbent council members,” Hanson said. “But the other thing that we had to look at was how to equalize the population numbers between Wards 1, 2 and 3. So that Option (5) offers all of those things.”
Option 5 currently takes population into account rather than registered voters. Stanley County Auditor Philena Burtch will later take voters into account, but for now the map counts 699 residents in Ward 1, 719 in Ward 2 and 697 in Ward 3, a total deviation of 3.1 percent from the ideal population of 705.
“I’m not sure if they have software that helps them or if it’s purely a manual thing,” Heezen said. “How that works for sure, I don’t know.”
Heezen said there hasn’t been much feedback on the map thus far outside of the council. She said second reading, if the map is given first reading at a special meeting Thursday, would be possible at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting, allowing the map to be effective in January for the new election cycle.
The council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday to go over redistricting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr.
