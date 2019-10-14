According to the FBI’s 2018 Crime in the United States Report released last week, the estimated number of violent crimes in the District of South Dakota decreased in 2018 for the first time in five years, dropping 4.9 percent from the 2017 number.
Even more significantly, the violent crime rate fell 5.8 percent when compared with the 2017 rate. The 2018 statistics show the estimated rate of violent crime in South Dakota was 404.7 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants.
The most dramatic drop was seen in the category of murders and non-negligent homicides, which declined by 56 percent from 2017 to 2018.
“These numbers are a testament to the efforts and dedication of our federal, state and local law enforcement officers working to protect us every day,” said United States Attorney Ron Parsons. “We must remember that these men and women cannot do their jobs effectively without the help and support of the general public. Fortunately, we have that here in South Dakota. We are grateful for the tremendous community support shown for law enforcement officers across the state.”
The estimated number of violent crimes in the United States as a whole decreased 3.3 percent from the 2017 number. The national violent crime rate fell 3.9 percent when compared with the 2017 rate. This was the second consecutive year that violent crime has decreased nationwide.
Two years ago, the Department of Justice announced the revitalization and enhancement of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the department’s violent crime reduction strategy. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad range of involved people work together to identify the most pressing
violent crime problems in the community, and work on solutions to address them. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders. It works with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.