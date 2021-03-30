Sales have been great for Teton River Traders owner Matt Harens over the past year. The problem, he said, is replacing what leaves the shelf, especially ammunition.
“There’s calibers that I’ve been out of since probably October of last year, September of last year,” Harens said. “But I can get some .223s and .9s have been trickling through on a regular basis. In all honesty, in actual ammo, I’ve sold many times what I normally do in a year, but it’s also a matter of I’m still out of most of what I have.”
According to the FBI, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System conducted 39.7 million firearm background checks in 2020. That’s a nearly 40% increase from the previous record in 2019.
New faces also drifted into gun stores in record numbers last year. The National Shooting Sports Federation estimated in January that about 40% of gun purchases in 2020 were made by Americans who never owned one.
That extended to Harens’ shop, where he said the pandemic and the unrest in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd brought “a different group of people” in 2020.
“I’m selling a lot of guns to people that are in fear as opposed to somebody wanting to go hunt or just shoot for entertainment,” he said.
Whether fear-driven purchases will continue remains to be seen, but the latest data indicates trends from 2020 are likely to continue.
The two weeks approaching the Jan. 20 Biden inauguration saw more than 1 million background checks each. The weeks of Jan. 4 and 11 were two of the top three weeks for gun background checks in the United States between November 1998 and and the end of February. The third was the week of March 16, 2020, shortly after COVID-19-related shutdowns began in the United States.
High demand
“You’re not gonna see it different in our stores where the demand has been just unbelievably high, and on the other side of the fence supply has been low,” Runnings marketing director Dennis Jensen said. “Our ammo vendors are working as hard as they can to make ammo supply available to us as quickly as they can, but it’s with such a high demand. It’s very tough and the process has been slow to replenish it.”
Jensen said “fear of the unknown played a big part in the situation that we’re facing now.”
“It was an election year for us, COVID was certainly in the news, and that draws a lot of question marks in folks’ minds,” he said. “And whenever there’s a question mark as to, boy, what impact is this going to have on ammo or other categories or merchandise, they want to go get it as quick as they can.”
Guns and ammo aren’t the only department to see shortages, he said.
“Over the last year or so, the category I look to is fishing, ice fishing and open-water fishing,” Jensen said. “They have always been growing categories for Runnings, for our brand. But over the last year, year and a half, it has grown very, very high in demand.
“Anything outdoors, more and more folks want to get outside and kind of get away from the house. That demand is excessively high for all of those categories, not specifically ammo.”
Harens said he believed the fate of American ammunition lies with hiring levels at the former Remington plant in Arkansas purchased by Vista Outdoor, which he said should be “up and running pretty strong by June or July.”
“If they’re not the biggest ammo manufacturer in the U.S., they’re in the top three,” Harens said.
Ultimately, the date at which ammunition shelves return to normal is a mystery.
“It’s sounding like 2022,” said Tim Murphy, store manager at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre. Murphy said he recognized that ammunition had begun depleting by early 2020.
Jensen said his company is asking vendors weekly about the status, but the answer is “always [that] they’re working as hard as they can to get us the ammo that we need.”
“They do not have a specific date or even a time period of when we should expect that,” Jensen said. “It’s just that they are working as hard as they can to meet our demand and we’re trusting that that is the case.”
