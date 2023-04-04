OMAHA, Neb. --A draft integrated letter report and programmatic environmental assessment has been developed to determine the economic and environmental impacts of federal participation in state-managed watercraft inspection programs within the states of Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska to protect the Upper Missouri River Basin. Comments on the draft Programmatic EA will be accepted during the public review period from April 3-17.

The existing watercraft inspection programs are managed collaboratively by the states of Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska where watercraft are inspected for the presence of aquatic invasive species and decontaminated when detected. If approved, federal participation in the program would be cost-shared at 50 percent federal funding and 50 percent state funding with each of the participating states.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments