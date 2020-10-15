South Dakota Department of Transportation’s grant requests for three rail projects have been approved to receive Federal Railroad Administration grant awards.
“The grants are for state-specific rail capital projects,” said Darin Bergquist, Secretary of Transportation. “These special federal funds are dedicated to rail projects and give us financial resources to improve the state’s railroad infrastructure which is vital to shippers, rail companies, and citizens.”
The awards come from the Special Transportation Circumstances grant program, under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.
The State Railroad Board approved grants request applications on three projects for use of the federal STC funds available to S.D.
Rapid City Pierre and Eastern (RCP&E) owned and operated Rail Improvement Project (up to $2.24 million) for replacing four miles of main line between Fort Pierre and Rapid City, passing through Midland.
State-owned Britton Line Improvement Project (up to $1.87 million) for track improvements between Britton and Aberdeen operated by the Dakota, Missouri Valley & Western Railroad.
State-owned Mitchell-Rapid City (MRC) meet and pass siding (up to $1.56 million) to construct a new 10,000-foot rail siding east of Highway 45 alongside the mainline east of Kimball operated by Dakota Southern Railway Company.
While these grants are non-competitive, the SDDOT needs to ensure the projects meet eligibility requirements with FRA. The SDDOT will administer the grants and oversee the work. Each grant is funding with a maximum federal amount not to exceed 80 percent of the total cost of a project. The required 20 percent non-federal match amount is being paid by the respective private entity requesting grant funds.
