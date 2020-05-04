Federal judge: Pierre urine test unconstitutional

A federal judge in Pierre said the forced catheterizations of suspects — having a tube pushed into the urethra — by orders of Pierre police officers, “violated the Fourth Amendment,” rights against unreasonable search and seizure and that the lawsuit should go to trial.
In the April 28 opinion and order’s 106 pages, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange said police had no reason to use such a forceful method just to find out if they had been using drugs.
It’s a key point in a lawsuit brought by six people arrested for suspected drug crimes filed in federal court against three cities and several law enforcement officers.
The plaintiffs, Jason Riis and Cody Holcomb of Pierre, and Aaron Henning, Gena Alvarez, Dirk Sparks and Aaron Peters, in June 2017, sued the cities of Pierre, Sisseton and Wagner; the Wagner Police Department; and several law enforcement officers, some named, some indicated as “James Does,” in court documents.
Each was taken by police to local hospitals to be forcibly catheterized as a way of getting a test for drug use in recent days. The six plaintiffs said the painful experience traumatized them.
Jason Riis, re-sentenced recently violating probation on 2016 drug crimes and now serving a state prison sentence for using methamphetamine, testified the pain when Pierre police had him involuntarily catheterized at Avera St. Mary’s, was excruciating. Riis testified that, at the request of hospital workers, a Pierre police officer held his penis during the procedure.
“It was like peeing razor blades,” Riis said, according to court documents in the lawsuit. “And it hurt from my stomach to the end of my penis.”
The razor-blade-passing pain lasted two weeks, he said.
Police said they needed to use a catheter because Riis’ blood sample showed no meth, but his urine would show it for a longer period of time after he used meth. Riis had testified during his deposition that he used meth three days before he was stopped by police.
Lange said in his opinion there were times when law enforcement has a need to get evidence of a drug crime.
“But ingesting drugs is one of the least serious drug crimes a person can commit,” Lange wrote.
A first-time offender for using meth is “presumptively entitled to probation under South Dakota law,” he wrote. “In contrast, the distribution of a controlled substance carries the potential for a much higher sentence.”
The police officers’ “need to obtain the plaintiffs’ urine to prove a low-level drug crime did not justify subjecting the plaintiffs to involuntary catheterizations, a highly invasive — and in these cases — degrading medical procedure.”
“Consider Alvarez’s case,” Lange wrote of Gena Alvarez, stopped by a state trooper in September 2015 and taken to the hospital in Winner where she said she was stripped and her private parts were seen by male officers.
Lange said in his ruling: “The law enforcement need for Alvarez’s urine was not so great that it was reasonable for a male officer to hold down her bare leg, as a nurse ran a tube up her urethra and into her bladder, as Alvarez lay naked form the waist down screaming, even though she had told all present about having been sexually assaulted and was visibly distraught. Indeed, by the time of the forcible catheterization of Alvarez, law enforcement already had evidence of her driving under the influence of alcohol, so law enforcement’s purpose in her involuntary catheterization was merely to see if evidence of some other charge of ingestion — in her case of marijuana — might also be brought. There is no community interest in involuntarily catheterizing an emotionally distraught woman with a history of having been raped just to see if evidence exists to tack a drug ingestion charge onto an ironclad case of driving under the influence of alcohol.”
Lange said Aaron Peters, arrested by Wagner, South Dakota police, in early 2016 and taken to the local hospital, illustrates the same point: “Peters was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to pay a court-ordered financial obligation after having been seen outside an apartment complex. The point of catheterizing Peters was to see if he could be charged with a drug-ingestion offense. A video shows Peters being catheterized with four officers holding him down and with his feet twitching as he screams in pain repeatedly.”
“In sum, forcing the plaintiffs to undergo catheterization was unreasonable given the extreme intrusion on the plaintiffs’ dignitary interests, the nature of the suspected crime and the availability of less intrusive means to collect evidence of guilt,” Lange ruled.
Lange also had questions about the city of Pierre’s role in the case.
“Curiously, the city of Pierre did not respond to plaintiffs’ claim that the city’s chief of police is a final policymaker regarding law enforcement practices such as whether to catheterize a suspect who will not urinate voluntarily,” Lange wrote.
He said testimony by police officers about who ordered the catheterization policy stopped “supports the plaintiffs’ claim that Pierre’s chief of police is de facto a final policymaker, but ordinance of the city of Pierre make this conclusion less clear.”
Some ordinances seem to indicate the police chief is the “final policymaker” for police procedures, but another ordinance “appears to make the mayor and board of commissioners the city’s final policymakers,” Lange wrote.
Police Chief Dave Panzer retired in March 2018, succeeded by Chief Jason Jones.
At the end of the 106-page “opinion and order on motions for summary judgment,” Lange granted a few motions for summary judgment to a few defendants and denied the motion for summary judgment to the six plaintiffs.
This means the lawsuit will continue on to trial.
