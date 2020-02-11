A federal judge in Pierre sentenced Andrew Bunch on Monday to 27 years in prison for conspiring to deal methamphetamine with Nathan Thoe, who was shot dead a year ago by law officers, and Nicole “Nikki” Hopkins, who was with Thoe at the interstate rest stop when he died.
Bunch, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 19, 2019, before U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange, who sentenced him Feb. 10 in the federal courtroom in Pierre.
Bunch faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life and a $1 million fine. His plea agreement said he would get less time for pleading guilty. Lange also ordered Bunch to serve five years of supervised probation after his prison term. With the year he's already served since his arrest and federal prison "good" time of 54 days per year, it appears he has about 23 years to serve in prison. In the sentencing document, Lange also said Bunch should serve his time in a federal medical facility and take part in drug addiction treatment programs in prison.
Bunch is the third person sentenced in one of the more dramatic drug cases in South Dakota recently that included the rare incident of federal agents shooting and killing a suspect during an arrest.
Last month, Judge Lange sentenced Hopkins, 35, to 10 years in federal prison for her part in the conspiracy.
Hopkins, who has lived for years in Pierre and in Chamberlain, traveled with Thoe, who grew up near Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Pierre to Colorado and back in January 2019, according to court documents and her own statements. At a rest stop near White Lake in South Dakota on Interstate 90 on Jan. 13, 2019, federal and state law officers in a drug task force stopped the two. The task force had been investigating and tracking them for some time, according to statements made in court.
Thoe, who was 34, got out of the driver’s side and was shot and killed when he reached for a handgun in or near his belt in back, an officer testified in court. Hopkins was arrested without incident and charged months later. She pleaded guilty last fall to the federal drug conspiracy charges. Hopkins said Thoe told her he would never go back to prison and intended to shoot it out if he was cornered by law officers.
After Thoe's mother went to Sioux Falls to take his body back home to Wisconsin after the investigation and autopsy, she told the Capital Journal he so many bullet wounds, she thought "they used excessive force."
Bunch had been traveling with Thoe and Hopkins, “making numerous trips to Colorado to obtain methamphetamine,” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 11. “Bunch and Thoe routinely carried firearms on these trips and used firearms to protect their product.”
Bunch was arrested Jan. 24, 2019, at Walmart in Pierre by police, who had eyes for him because he was wanted for several suspected crimes. He had meth on him and in him that day, just as he had at his arrest in December 2018 in Pierre, when he tried to run from an officer after a vehicle stop. Bunch had lived in Sioux Falls, according to court documents. In 2018 he moved to Faith, a small town in northwest South Dakota, where the police chief there had noticed the new guy. Bunch faced several drug-related charges in state circuit court in Pierre a year ago, but they were effectively dismissed as federal prosecutors pursued him as part of the conspiracy case.
Parsons said Bunch, Thoe and Hopkins “and others,” from the spring of 2018 and for a year, conspired to distribute 2.2 kilograms of meth “in and around the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas.”
The market for meth can vary, but that much could be worth $100,000 or more at the retail, user level, according to online sources.
Bunch and Thoe were suspected of stealing things from the Fort Pierre area, including at least one car, and storing some of the goods in a rural area in southwest Minnesota, a law enforcement official told the Capital Journal.
In a document from 2018 obtained last year by the Capital Journal, a Stanley County Sheriff's deputy in Fort Pierre warned officers from another jurisdiction to take care when dealing with Thoe and Bunch because they likely would use their guns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.