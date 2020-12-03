U.S. Judge Roberto Lange in Pierre on Monday, Nov. 30, sentenced Abraham Joseph Crane, 65, to about 18 months in custody for abusive sexual contact with a girl who was 4 years old when it happened. He's already served most of that time waiting the outcome of his case.
According to court documents and a news release from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons, the incident took place at some point between Aug. 1 and Nov. 16 in 2018 in St. Francis, South Dakota. St. Francis is near the Nebraska border, about 60 miles south of Murdo, on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.
Crane also is known as Sam Crane and Abraham Joseph Pretty Voice.
According to court documents, when he pleaded guilty Sept. 14, 2020, Crane admitted he touched the child’s private area "over her clothing with the intent to arouse and gratify his sexual desire."
Crane has been in custody since May 2019 when he was charged by grand jury indictment with a count of aggravated sexual abuse; that more serious count was reduced as part of the plea agreement.
Part of the charge is that the victim "was incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct."
Crane has a previous similar crime on his record. He was convicted on Jan. 30, 1991, in federal court in South Dakota of aggravated sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl, according to the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry. The Registry describes him as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 201 pounds and as an American Indian and an Alaskan Native.
Crane is an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the crime happened on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, where tribal law enforcement officers and FBI agents investigated it, Parsons said in a news release.
Federal authorities have jurisdiction over such cases involving American Indians on tribal lands.
On Monday, Nov. 30, Lange sentenced Crane to time served through Jan. 5, 2021,which will amount to about 18 months in custody. He also ordered him to serve 10 years on supervised release, or probation, and pay $1,462.71 in restitution to state social services.
Lange ordered Crane to follow all requirements of sex offender registration and notification laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.