Charles “Chip” Olson of Pierre was charged by indictment this month by a federal grand jury of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced on Friday, Oct. 27.
Olson, 48, pleaded not guilty to the indictment on Friday in federal court in Pierre before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno, Parsons said in his news release.
Olson was ordered into custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial and was booked into the Hughes County Jail in Pierre, where he remained on Sunday. No trial date has been set.
The maximum penalty on the charge is up to life in prison and a $5 million fine. A judge also may order restitution if Olson were to be convicted.
The indictment alleges Olson conspiracy with “persons known and unknown” between Dec. 1, 2018, and Oct. 16, 2019, to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
During a June 23, traffic stop of Olson, law officers say they found 236 grams of meth in the vehicle.
The investigation is being conducted by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
