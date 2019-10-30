A federal judge in Sioux Falls this week sentenced Stephanie Broecker of Chicago to 20 years in prison for mailing heroin two years to a man near tiny Fedora, South Dakota, who died overdosing on it.
It’s a stark example of the federal law that carries a mandatory sentence of at least 20 years in prison for anyone who provides illegal drugs causing someone’s death.
A 30-year-old man living near Fedora, identified only as K.P., in court documents, received a package in his mail on Nov. 18, 2017, that Broecker had sent from Rockford, just northwest of Chicago, that contained heroin, according to a news release on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons in Sioux Falls.
K.P. ingested the heroin over several hours that day into the next, dying on Nov. 19, 2017, from “heroin toxicity,” according to Parsons.
Fedora is a tiny, unincorporated town of about 30 people about 30 miles northeast of Mitchell.
Miner County Sheriff’s deputies investigating the reported overdose near Fedora on Nov. 19, 2017, were told by a farmer that a man was sitting in a ditch north of a nearby rural residence. That man, Richard Johnson, was with K.P., but didn’t know he had died, according to state court documents, the Daily Republic in Mitchell reported.
Johnson allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana with his friends the night before, and a urinalysis tested positive for marijuana and opiates.
Johnson, 30, was charged in state court in March 2018 in Mitchell with ingesting opiates.
Broeker was arrested in Illinois in April 2018, a few days after a federal grand jury in South Dakota charged her by indictment with distributing an illegal drug that resulted in death.
At the time of her arrest, Parsons said in a news release that “under federal law, anyone who illegally provides a controlled substance to another person who then overdoses from using that substance is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in federal prison.”
Broeker pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, 2018, to the charge that could have brought a sentence of up to life in prison but had to be at least 20 years.
On Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Broeker, who is 27, to 20 years in prison plus three years of supervised probation and $3,655 in restitution for K.P.’s funeral expenses, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office told the Capital Journal.
Federal prisoners generally receive 54 days per year “good time,” meaning Broeker could see the 20 years reduced by three years. That’s not counting the approximately 18 months she served in a South Dakota jail awaiting sentencing, so she could be released in about 15.5 years.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Mammenga prosecuted Broeker, who was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service to be taken to a federal prison.
